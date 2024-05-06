PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have One Day to Download Three Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have only one more day, aka today, to download three free games because come tomorrow, May 7, they will no longer be available as free downloads via the subscription service. And this is the case for every subscriber. Whether you have a PS Plus Essential subscription, a PS Plus Extra subscription, or a PS Plus Premium subscription, you can download all three of these games, and once downloaded they are yours to keep, as long as you maintain an active subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to all three games, and any other game you downloaded for free via PS Plus, until you subscribe back up.

The three games in question are April's monthly free games lineup, which consists of the "underrated" Immortals of Aveum, as well as Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer. Tomorrow, all three of these games will be replaced with Destiny 2: Lightfall, EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, and Tunic. Until then, PS Plus subscribers have a chance to save $120 on the trio of aforementioned games.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of an official production description, and check out an official trailer for each game as well:

Immortals of Aveum

About: "Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss. With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies first-person shooter conventions.

Minecraft Legends

About: "Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it's up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!"

Skul: The Hero Slayer

About: "The human race attacking the Demon King's castle is nothing new and has happened countless times before. What makes this time different though, is that the Adventurers decided to join forces with the Imperial Army and the 'Hero of Caerleon' to lead a full onslaught in hopes of wiping out the Demons once and for all. They attacked the Demon stronghold with overwhelming numbers and succeeded in its total destruction. All of the demons in the castle were taken prisoner except for one lone skeleton named 'Skul'."

