Funko Launches TMNT Pops That Look Like The Classic Toys

Funko has released many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pops over the years, even some that were incorrectly categorized as being based on the retro toys. However, they have finally delivered on a TMNT Funko Pop wave that actually looks like the classic '90s action figures from Playmates.

The Playmates-style TMNT Funko Pop wave includes Slash with Pre-mutated Slash, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and Leonardo, and you can pre-order them all here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon now. While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of this week's big Funko Pop drops.

When Does Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Premiere?

Currently, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is slated to go live in 2024 though no firm release window has been set beyond that. Nickelodeon Animation Studio is producing the show with help from Point Grey Pictures. And of course, the animated series will be found on Paramount+ once it goes live.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "From the universe of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple."

If you have not seen the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, you can find it streaming easily enough. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is streaming on Paramount+ and can be found in stores on Blu-ray / DVD. So for more info on the film, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."