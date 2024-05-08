Call of Duty: MW3 Gets New Update Aimed at Zombies, Patch Notes Revealed

MW3's newest patch has big fixes for Zombies and multiplayer.

The latest weekly update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has dropped and has brought with it more changes than normal for Zombies. More often than not, most of the overhauls seen in each patch for MW3 are tied to the game's multiplayer element. And while there are still plenty of tweaks for multiplayer with this patch, Activision has also made some fixes to Zombies that players should very much appreciate.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Modern Warfare III patch is dedicated almost entirely to bug fixes. On the multiplayer side of things, Activision has made some tweaks to the Skidgrow map and Escort game mode, along with some other slight changes. Zombies has also received some hefty fixes with the most notable being aimed at the Dark Aether Rift. Other changes are pretty minor but should make for an overall better experience in the latest Call of Duty title.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III update at the bottom of the page.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III May 8th Update Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Hardcore Quick Play will no longer display an erroneous Free Trial tag. Weekly Challenge countdown timer will no longer display an invalid time as the Midseason update approaches. Fixed overlapping weapon images on the HUD when two Melee weapons are equipped.



PROGRESSION

Max Weapon Level prerequisite for Weapon Prestige Camos is now consistently applied, as intended.

Challenges involving Stim usage no longer require at least 50% regain to progress.

MAPS

Skidgrow Added collision to prevent players from reaching an exploitable location on the Roof.



MODES

Escort Resolved an issue causing poor performance and lack of functionality upon joining a match. Lights on the MAW will no longer appear to detach as the match progresses. Implemented various fixes for match timer inconsistencies. Care Package crates are now destroyed upon collision with the MAW.



PERKS

Commando Gloves Reloads are no longer canceled upon moving when the Automatic Tactical Sprint setting is enabled.



EQUIPMENT

In Hardcore game modes, the minimap is now displayed on the HUD while an EMD tracking device is active on an enemy.

RANKED PLAY

Restricted the Scratch 20-L Suppressor Attachment.

Restricted the EMD Mine Equipment.

Restricted the Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade.

ZOMBIES

When completing the Calling Card Prestige 9 Mastery Challenge, the correct title, "Let 'Em Have It!" will now be displayed.

Fixed a bug where splash notifications after completing Armory Unlocks and events appeared blank.

GAMEPLAY

Dark Aether Rift All squads can now contribute Zombie kills to the Relic Attunement. Decreased kill requirement to complete Relic Attunement. Fixed a bug that resulted in the final obelisk being activated earlier than intended, breaking the story sequence.

Fixed a reload inconsistency that occurred after Pack-a-Punch with the JAK Wardens Conversion Kit equipped on the Lockwood Mk2.

Fixed a bug where Wonder Weapons appeared as common gray instead of gold rarity in a Dark Aether Rift.

Resolved a bug that resulted in players getting stuck in out of map locations after being grabbed by a Mimic.

Resolved an issue at Rainmaker's Fortress where Mortar AI incorrectly targeted players with an intact Sergeant's Beret disguise.