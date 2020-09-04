DC Reveals First Look at Dear Justice League Sequel Dear Super-Villains (Exclusive)

Those who read DC's Dear Justice League know that it was absolutely delightful, as children submitted questions to each member of the iconic team with hilarious results. Writer Michael Northrop and artist Gustavo Duarte outdid themselves with the hero side of things, and for the sequel, they are taking on DC's biggest villains in the fittingly titled Dear Super-Villains. Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, Gorilla Grodd, Catwoman, and more will be in the spotlight this time, and we've got your exclusive first look at the sequel, which you can check out starting on the next slide. These are genuinely important questions, so you don't want to miss out.

When we say important questions, we mean it, like did Harley ever want to be a comedian, or why does Catwoman always lose to Batman. You can actually see part of Harley's story in the preview, but you can also get a sneak peek of Lex Luthor's story, and Duarte knocked these pages out of the park.

You can find the official description for Dear Super-Villains below.

"How did Gorilla Grodd get so smart? Did Harley Quinn ever try a career in comedy? Why does Catwoman always lose to Batman?

Each chapter highlights members of the Legion of Doom in a sympathetic way that is relatable to kids. But look closely and you may notice the baddies are up to something big! Will the Justice League show up in time to stop them? You’ll have to write in to the Tip-line of Evil to find out!"

DC isn't done though, as they've got something coming up this weekend that kids will want to check out. September 12th kicks off DC Kids FanDome, which will have 24 hours of content just for young fans. not only that, but fans can actually read the entire Dear Justice League for free during the event, and you can check out the official description for what's going down below, as well as the trailer for the event in the video above.

"On September 12 for 24 hours only, young fans around the world can read the entire Dear Justice League graphic novel for FREE via the comics reader at DC Kids FanDome. It’s a great way to gear up for the sequel!

DC Kids FanDome is the kid-friendly virtual companion event to DC FanDome that celebrates all things DC – comics, film, movies, games, TV and more! The 24-hour festivities kick off at 10:00 a.m. PT on September 12 and DC Kids FanDome can be accessed via a separate web address at dckidsfandome.com"

Hit the next slide to check out the preview, and let us know what you think in the comments! You can also always talk things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!