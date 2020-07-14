DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal Reveals Crazy Monster Truck Batman Batmobeast

✖

DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 is out today, and with the new issue comes new additions to the Dark Multiverse mythos. That means crazy new Batmen, and writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo did not disappoint, which is saying something since last time around they revealed a Tyrannosaurus Rex Batman (B-Rex for life). In Death Metal #2 we get the introduction of yet another oddball Batman, this time taking the form of a Monster Truck. At first, the new ride seems like any other Batmobile, albeit extremely cool, but upon further investigation, we learn that this is actually a full-on Batman named Batmobeast, and you can check him out in all his glory in the images below. Spoilers incoming for Death Metal #2, so you have been warned.

Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, and Wally West all get out of the vehicle in the cemetery, and soon the vehicle starts talking, demanding to know where he's been taken. He then revealed that they severed his brain stem, at least for the moment, which is how they are able to drive him. We then learn bit more about him thanks to his hilarious monologue.

"Fine. You may have severed my brain stem, but I am Batmobeast. In a world of genius machines, I rose to dominance. You cannot best me," Batmobeast says.

At this point, Swamp Thing offers up a sarcastic question regarding why they call elbows funny bones. Batmobeast has to search his database for the answer, and when he starts explaining the answer, Swamp Thing extends his elbow and destroy Batmobeast's front screen. Hurtful, sure, but funny.

You can check out the images above, and the official description for Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 can be found below.

"Get ready to scream! Wonder Woman roars across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape in the world’s most demented monster truck, with Swamp Thing riding shotgun! The two arrive at the ghoulish cemetery base of Batman and his army of zombies, but can the former friends stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? Plus, what’s Lobo doing in space?

Don’t miss the second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC Universe, from the epic team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo!"

Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 is in comic stores now, and you can let us know what you thought in the comments. As always feel free to talk all things Dark Nights: Death Metal and comics in general with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

