New Bluey Spinoff Series Officially Announced

Bluey is getting a brand-new spinoff series on ABC and Disney+. On Instagram, the show said, "More Laughs, More Friends, More Bluey! Brand New #Bluey Minisodes are coming soon to ABC and Disney+." The mini-sode structure will be familiar to both Disney Channel and Disney Junior audiences. Essentially, the Bluey Minisodes will be bite-sized stories that come-in well under the seven minute runtime of a lot of the family's adventures. Disney has to be thrilled that the wildlly popular children's show won't be off audiences' radars for very long. "The Sign", the most recent season finale, delivered a record for Disney+.

With murmurs about a hiatus bubbling up, there had been speculation about a Bluey miniseries happening for a little while now. Season 4 is probably going to be a little while. BBC's Kate O'Conner actually talked about shorter episodes bridging the gap on the Gotta Be Done podcast. O'Conner explained, "We've got a Bluey miniseries that will be happening. I think that's been announced, but there you go." Not one day later, we get this post from the show and Disney. So, it all seems to be lining up for the Bluey Minisodes to rule the summer as well.

What's Going On With Bluey Season 4?

With Season 3 recently coming to a close on both the streamer and broadcast television, Bluey fans are already wondering when they're going to get more concrete word on Season 4. Well, both the BBC and Disney Branded Television haven't been able to say anything on the subject just yet. During a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Ludo Studio's Daley Pearson and Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis talked about Bluey's future after another massively successful season.

"Now that it's gone to 28 minutes, is it another season? Is it another—another something?" Pearson told the outlet. "We always wanted Bluey to be surprising and give the audience something they don't know they want. That's what we're thinking about. What is that thing? What is that vehicle that is next for Bluey?"

Davis had nothing definitive to report at that time either: "I can't really comment on Bluey's future. But this is an important piece of business to our company." She adds, "We do love Bluey and Bingo, and so we want to stay in that business."

Will you be seasted for the brand-new Bluey Minisodes when they hit ABC and Disney+? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!