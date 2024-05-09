Dragon Ball Super Divers Announced

Dragon Ball is gearing up a busy stretch. This fall, the series will return to TV as Dragon Ball Daima is expected to usher in an adventure for Goku's gang. With Dragon Ball Super ongoing in print, the hit shonen series is staying busy, and now it has a new release on the horizon. Today, Dragon Ball Super Divers was announced after a special teaser surfaced, and the revelation was made just in time for Goku Day.

On May 9th, Dragon Ball Super Divers posted its first PV, and you can check out the clip below. As you can see, the title marks a new era for Dragon Ball's arcade game. For more than a decade, Dragon Ball Super Heroes has reigned supreme, but Dragon Ball Super Divers promises to shepherd in a new era.

As you can see in the promo, Dragon Ball Super Divers will tap into all new technology to bring Goku's gang to life. "Everyone has thought at least once that they'd like to battle alongside Goku and his crew. Here is a whole new gaming experience that will make that wish comes true," reads the promo for Dragon Ball Super Divers.

In a separate interview about the Dragon Ball announcement, the mascot for the anime's official website spoke with game producer Akai about Dragon Ball Super Divers. It was there the exec explained the arcade title will phase out Dragon Ball Super Heroes, so the end of an era is upon us.

"When Dragon Ball Super Divers is released, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will end. Therefore, cards from the current game will not be usable. How great is that? That means Heroes will live on inside Divers," Akai shared.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super Divers is keeping its nitty-gritty details close to chest. Fans expect more info will go live at Jump Victory Carnival later this summer. So as Dragon Ball Super Heroes rolls out its final content, make sure to savor the missions as the game will end before long.

