DC Reveals First Look at Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Super Spectacular

DC is celebrating the big 80th anniversary of Green Lantern with a super-sized issue that features some of the biggest names ever associated with the character, and now we've got our first look at the much-anticpated issue. The Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 will include several short stories written by Lantern favorites like Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, Ron Marz, Darryl Banks, Robert Venditti, Rafa Sandoval, Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie, and ChrisCross just to name a few, and expect all of your favorite Lanterns to show up for at least a panel or two by issue's end. Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, Sinestro, Guy Gardner, Kilowog, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and more are all on the invite list, and you can check out a preview of four of the book's big stories starting on the next slide.

These four stories are just a taste of what's in store, as the book also includes stories from Peter J. Tomasi and Fernando Pasarin, Denny O’Neil and Mike Grell, Sina Grace and Ramon Villalobos, Mariko Tamaki and Mirka Andolfo and Cullen Bunn and Doug Mahnke. The book won't lack for visuals either, as it will include work from Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell, Green Lantern: Legacy artist Andie Tong, Catwoman artist Joelle Jones with Jordie Bellaire, and Batman: Dark Knight: The Golden Child artist Rafael Grampa, though there will be even more great artists contributing.

You can check out official descriptions for four of the book's stories below.

“Last Will,” by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis

The team that brought you Sinestro Corps War and Blackest Night reunites to deliver one more story featuring the Emerald Warrior. Hal Jordan crashes onto an unknown planet with only enough power in his ring to send three messages out.

“Legacy,” by Ron Marz and Darryl Banks

The co-creators of Kyle Rayner return to tell another adventure with the Torchbearer. Kyle travels to New York to grab a few things from the old Warriors location in storage, but he finds that not everything Guy Gardner displayed in his bar was totally safe.

“Four,” by Robert Venditti and Rafa Sandoval

The team that brought you Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps power up again for one more tale with the 4 Corpsmen. Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner reunite to reminisce and tell old war stories, but where’s Guy Gardner?

“Reverse The Polarity,” by Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie and ChrisCross

In a story that should pluck the heartstrings of any Justice League Unlimited fan, Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie and ChrisCross team up for an adventure featuring John Stewart and Hawkgirl. In this sweet tribute to the late Dwayne McDuffie. John and Kendra are trapped in the Watchtower by Dr. Polaris after her takes control of a mysterious element that enhances his powers.

You can read the Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 when it releases on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and it will retail for $9.99.