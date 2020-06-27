DC Reveals Origin of T-Rex Batman in Dark Nights: Death Metal

✖

DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal featured a myriad of crazy new characters, and when we say crazy we mean it. In addition to the changed up designs of the Justice League, we also got a number of new twists on Batman from the Dark Multiverse. One of those quickly became a fan favorite, and we meet him early on after The Batman Who Laughs' forces come to meet Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing. The Batman in question is a Tyrannosaurus Rex version of Batman named B-Rex, and while we saw him in initial previews of the issue, we now know his full origin thanks to an argument he gets into with Wonder Woman, who isn't a fan.

B-Rex loses his cool with Wonder Woman a bit and threatens her Amazon sisters. That prompts Wonder Woman to call him a reptile, and he takes offense to that title, saying "Reptile? I'm Batman, same as the others on my world."

She cuts him off though and reveals how he came to be, and it looks like Batman took his planning for every situation skill to the extreme here.

(Photo: DC)

"Bruce uploaded his consciousness into the robot dinosaur in the last moment's before the cave collapsed on him and so on. I've heard it all before. Doesn't make you Batman."

B-Rex says "yes it does", but Diana asks "can you throw batarangs with those tiny arms?"

"They're proportional, and I...I am working on it," B-Rex says.

Diana starts to ask if he can drive a Batmobile, but he cuts her off and threatens to eat her whole. So yeah, the answer is probably no, he can't drive a Batmobile.

You can see the sequence in the image above, and you can find commentary from Scott Snyder on Death Metal in our full interview in the video above as well.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 is written by Scott Snyder, drawn by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, colored by FCO Plascencia, and lettered by Tom Napolitano.

You can find the official description for Dark Nights; Death Metal below.

"Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin!"

Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments, and as always you can talk everything comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

