DC’s Year of Wonder Will Bring Legendary Writer Louise Simonson to Wonder Woman (And That’s Just the Start)

85 years ago today, one of DC’s most iconic characters made her debut on the pages of All-Star Comics #8: Wonder Woman. In the decades since, Wonder Woman has not only been one of DC’s most recognizable and popular characters, but she’s also been a beacon of truth, compassion, and equality not just for readers but for every form of media she’s made the leap to. Wonder Woman has also had many different lives, eras, and adventures over the decades and now, Princess Diana of Themyscira is about to look towards her next era with a legendary writer leading the charge as well as a fan-favorite creative team coming along as well.

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On Wednesday, DC announced that 2027 will be the Year of Wonder, a full year devoted to new, unforgettable stories for Wonder Woman coming from celebrated and iconic creators. First up will be the legendary Louise Simonson, who will begin writing the main Wonder Woman series for the first time with Wonder Woman #41 kicking off on January 20th. She’ll be joined by artist Cian Tormey for a four-issue story that, as DC describes it, sets Diana up with a bold new status quo — and will see her team up with another icon in Lois Lane, and that’s just scratching the surface.

“I haven’t written many books with female leads, and they don’t come any more iconic than Diana,” Simonson said. “Teaming her up with Lois Lane, another iconic character, is a dream come true. Throw in Granny Goodness and her Female Furies? It doesn’t get more fun than that.”

She continued, “Writing Wonder Woman, not just as part of the main series but during DC’s Year of Wonder, is both intimidating and exciting. Intimidating because my four-issue arc is sandwiched between the brilliant Tom King run and the work of the immensely talented, smart, and funny Stephanie Williams. Exciting because I get to work with artist Cian Tormey, who draws beautiful figures, exhilarating action, and subtle emotions with equal mastery. His pages are gorgeous!”

Simonson’s Run Is Just the Start for Diana’s Epic Year

As Simonson noted, her run is just the start of an epic year for Diana. After Simonson and Tormey’s four-issue story, Stephanie Williams and artist Elena Casagrande will take over from there, giving Wonder Woman an all-new six-issue arc. That run will take the Year of Wonder through October 2027 and will bring Williams back to Diana after her previous four issues on the series this year as well as her work with Wonder Woman 2026 Annual: Wonder War — The Matriarch Special #1. As for what else is coming for the Year of Wonder, more stories and creators are yet to be revealed.

“Diana has my whole heart,” Williams said. “So, getting to come back to her world after Wonder Woman and Matriarch feels like coming home, only this time with a longer runway. Six issues gives me room to really sit with Diana, to let her be fierce and funny and compassionate all at once, and to let the story breathe in a way I’m so excited for readers to experience. Plus, I finally get to work in the Nubia team-up I’ve been wanting to tell for a long time, but this time they won’t be going to Las Vegas.”

She continued, “And I get to be in the main Wonder Woman series alongside Weezie? Louise is an absolute legend and sharing this Year of Wonder with her is a full-circle, pinch-me moment. And then there’s Elena Casagrande, who is ridiculously talented. Few draw women quite like Elena does: gorgeous, powerful, and so full of life and movement. Getting to see her bring Diana and the Amazons to the page is a dream, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what she does.”

The Year of Wonder Might Just Be Exactly What Fans Have Been Wanting

The announcement of the Year of Wonder as well as Simonson and Williams coming to the Wonder Woman title is likely to be welcome news for fans. Writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere have been on the title for three years and will ultimately conclude with Wonder Woman #40 this December. But while King is an acclaimed writer and Sampere’s art is fantastic, the run hasn’t been without criticism. King brought some huge changes to Diana’s mythos and introduced some big villains, namely the Sovereign and the Matriarch, and for many readers those villains have been a big part of the issue. Some feel that King’s run has focused too much on the villain (especially the Sovereign) and turned the story into being more about the bad guy and various political conspiracies than Wonder Woman herself. That sort of connects to other critiques of the run that felt that King’s run left Wonder Woman without any real agency, sidelining her in not only her own life but the story itself.

What will be interesting to see in the Year of Wonder is what from King’s run sticks and what does not. Williams has already had experience with this particular era for Wonder Woman (and her work on Wonder Woman 2026 Annual: Wonder War — The Matriarch Special #1 is phenomenal) so the framework for continuity is there. It also seems that Simonson’s story will also connect — DC describes the story as seeing Wonder Woman determined to abolish the Amazon Safety Act and clear the way for her sisters to return to Man’s World. While we don’t know how everything will unfold, what we do know is when we’ll get to read it. Wonder Woman #41, written by Louise Simonson with art by Cian Tormey, featuring main cover by Ryan Sook and variant covers by Daniel Sampere, Walter Simonson, and Tormey as well as a foil variant cover by David Nakayama and a Sweater Weather variant cover by Alexander Lozano, will arrive in comic shops on January 20, 2027.