Deep Cuts #1 Review: A Predictable, But Promising New Anthology

There has always been a compelling dichotomy between comic books and music. From real-life pop stars taking inspiration from their favorite four-color titles, to new comics working in a metaphorical (or even literal) soundtrack, both mediums have creatively flowed in and out of each other. Deep Cuts, a new miniseries from Image Comics, sets out to be a distinctly-ambitious take on that symbiosis, telling a string of interconnected stories tied to the jazz scene. The first chapter of the anthology storytelling unfolds in an expected, but still heartwarming manner, one bolstered by gorgeous artwork.

Deep Cuts #1 chronicles the tale of Charles, a young man with a passion for playing the clarinet. As Charles comes of age in 1917 New Orleans, he learns a lot more about his allies and adversaries, and about the impact of music itself.

Does the narrative of Deep Cuts #1 follow practically every predictable story convention? Sure, but that structural familiarity allows for the character and their dynamics to really shine. Charles' wonder and optimism shines, even as he is thrown into the seediest of underbellies in New Orleans' jazz scene. Even though Charles' aspirations get tested at the exact moments you'd expect—and by the characters that you'd most likely expect, too—the script that Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark weave still manages to excel. The dialogue and tone are distinct without ever coming too far from left field, and the progression of Charles' relationship with his mentor, his grandmother, and his potential love interest are all delightful to explore.

With Danilo Beyruth on the art, Deep Cuts #1 transforms itself from a run-of-the-mill hero's journey into something genuinely engrossing. The panel construction and fluidity of action are both something to behold – whether the action in question is a threatening move by mobsters, or a particularly tense heart-to-heart conversation. Beyruth's rendering of the lively and all-encompassing "musical numbers," for lack of a better term, are especially mesmerizing – to the point where you can almost hear the music in your head as you're reading it. Igor Monti's color work is both timeless and timely, with sunset hues and warm tones illuminating what could otherwise be portrayed as a daunting and terrifying world. The liveliness of the entire comic book carries through to Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou's lettering, which nearly manages to sing within each narrative caption or word balloon.

Deep Cuts #1 might not reinvent the wheel in regards to its storytelling, but the craftsmanship on display makes it a worthwhile read. The issue weaves the series' first, but not last, tale of the intersection between jazz and the human experience, all while introducing characters that are worth following, whether or not they pop into future issues of the anthology. There is definitely a lot of potential within these pages and some clever artistry, too.

Published by Image Comics

On April 26, 2023

Written by Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark

Art by Danilo Beyruth

Colors by Igor Monti

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover by Chris Brunner