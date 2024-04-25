Dragon Ball: What Is Ultra Supervillain?

Dragon Ball knows a thing or three about power boosts. From Kaio-Ken to Super Saiyan and beyond, the franchise has found tons of ways to make its fighters stronger. These days, all eyes are on Vegeta as the character is eyeing a new form, and Ultra Supervillain has left some scratching their heads.

So of course, we're here to break it down. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will bring the new form to life, and Ultra Supervillain will make fans look twice at Vegeta and Goku Black.

After all, the two are the ones who can tap into the new transformation. Fu taps the two fighters for Ultra Supervillain by embedding a mysterious pink crystal into their chests. When the pair want to tap into the power, the fighters sent energy into the crystal, and Ultra Supervillain is able to come forth.

Now, the transformation itself looks very similar to Super Saiyan Rose. The form borrows the same color for the most part, but as fans of Vegeta know, Ultra Supervillain has a closer twin. The form seems to be a close replica of Ultra Ego, a canon form that Vegeta unlocks in the Dragon Ball Super manga. The power is a counterpart to Ultra Instinct as Ultra Ego Vegeta is able to annihilate just about anything in the form. It is definitely an offensive-centric form, so Dragon Ball fans expect Vegeta to act similarly in this new Xenoverse 2 DLC.

After all, this form will make its debut in the DLC called Future Saga chapter one. So if you aren't familiar with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, you will want to check out the hit game before this DLC goes live.

