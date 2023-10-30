Doctor Strange Battles His Evil Variant In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange's worst enemy is often himself. When it comes to the latest comic series, that's especially the case given the Sorcerer Supreme is quite literally fighting himself or, at the very least, a future version of himself. Because of magical hijinks, a version of Strange—General Strange, to be exact—from thousands of years into the future has returned to the present timeline to kill current timeline Strange to get back at the Vishanti and their centuries-old war. Things reach a head in this week's Doctor Strange #9, which you can see a preview of below.

"With General Strange's endgame in sight, Doctor Strange must confront the man he could have been," Marvel's synopsis of the issue reads. "But everyone has their own agenda… Can the Vishanti be trusted? Is W.A.N.D. capable of changing for the better, or will they return to their black-ops roots? Which Strange will Clea side with? It all comes to a head as the battle for the soul of Stephen Strange begins!"

LEGACY #435

Written by: Jed MacKay

Art by: Pasqual Ferry, Heather Moore

Cover by: Alex Ross

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: November 1, 2023