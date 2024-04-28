High School DxD Sequel Announced

You'll want to call this a comeback. It has been more than five years since High School DxD hit the screen, but that will change soon enough. A sequel to the infamous harem series has been announced, and it will follow a descendant of Miyamoto Musashi.

The report surfaced from Japan earlier today as a promo for Junior High School DxD went live. According to the latest info, this anime sequel will take shape as a light novel to start. The book is slated to hit shelves in Japan later this year, but no firm release window has been decided upon.

"Junior High School DxD" Anime Sequel – Light Novel Announced.



Light Novel Releases in 2024.



The Story is set after the anime timeline and revolves around a descendant of Miyamoto Musashi, whose life takes a tumultuous turn due to a magical sword in her possession.



As for the story itself, Junior High School DxD will take place after the events of the original anime. We will unite with a yet-named descendant of Miyamoto Musashi who finds her life turned upside down after inheriting a magical word. The blade has a usual power that can made its wielder more powerful by manipulating the size of one's chest. And honestly, what else were you expecting from a series like High School DxD?

After all, the harem series is somewhat notorious for its busty devils and an incredible amount of fan service. Created in September 2008, High School DxD found life in Dragon Magazine under creators Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero. The story found global fame once TNK adapted it into an anime that is streaming right now on Crunchyroll. So for those curious about the risqué series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth – and a hot mess of hormonal fury is raging in Issei's pants. The guy is dying to get some action. Which is funny, since his first date ever turns into a winged monster and tries to kill him. Fortunately, ridiculously curvy redhead Rias comes to his rescue. She's president of The Occult Research Club, a club that doesn't actually research the occult. They ARE the occult – and Rias is a Devil."

