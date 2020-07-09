Early 20th Century Comic Strip Everett True Goes Viral
Yesterday television writer Tim Neenan (Childrens Hospital, NTSF:SD:SUV) posted a tweet of the early 20th century comic strip The Outbursts of Everett True, a two panel strip that featured its titular character using his tremendous size to absolutely wallop people actively being rude or ignorant in public. Each of the strips see the character enact vengeance against the likes of people coughing without covering their mouths, kicking dogs, being racist, or simply having bad breath, and offer the type of care-free frustration ending fantasies that clearly resonate with readers even today. This is no more clearer than the stats of Neenan's tweet which as of this writing has 14.5k retweets and 46k likes.
Don Markstein's Toonopedia reveals the history of Everett True, which was created by A.D. Condo and J.W. Raper who published the first strip July 22, 1905. The series was first titled A Chapter from the Career of Everett True before being shortened to "The Outbursts of Everett True," with the strip running for years before concluding in 1927. As a result the character has found himself in the public domain for many years now.
The series was collected in the early parts of the 1900s as well with a complete "Outbursts of Everett True" book being released in 2015. In his introduction for the series in that collection, Trevor Blake writes: "Everett True was the law nearly a century before Judge Dredd rode into Megacity One. He was more self-assured than Mr. A and more punitive than The Punisher."
Everett True revived
As the tweets below attest, readers have been rediscovering Everett True for decades now with Black Lightning creator Tony Isabella previously reviving him for the Comics Buyer's Guide. In this version though the target of True's wrath was was none other than comic artists, writers, publishers, and distributors. In the time since, people continue to discover him as the below reactions to his antics can attest
As the back cover of the 2015 collection reads, "Here is a man who could not take it. Here is a man who stood up." We've collected some of the Everett True strips and the best reactions to the character below.prevnext
Reading about Everett True (1905-1927), a cool big bald guy who went around knocking out rude people pic.twitter.com/5q68npIPDe— grapes (@onlinegrapes) July 8, 2020
These are absolutely golden pic.twitter.com/cA4LDfE2rT— Scott (@FakeScottKersey) July 9, 2020
every couple years people rediscover everett true and he goes viral and it's a pleasure every time https://t.co/cw1g1UsK38— Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) July 9, 2020
Everett says go to horny jail pic.twitter.com/PfFkMLSVwU— Arndt We Wearing A Mask? (@DanArndtWrites) July 9, 2020
I Stan Everett True a big boi who hates jerks. Bring him back he's PERFECT https://t.co/KpBLHTlKQ2— Jessi Sheron makes mermaid comics (@JessiSheron) July 9, 2020
It’s his whole deal. He even has a cool wife who agrees pic.twitter.com/A4KMHCzjBx— grapes (@onlinegrapes) July 8, 2020
Do yourself a favour and spend a few minutes going through these. Outstanding! Also, never let anyone say someone is "a product of their time" ever again. EVERETT TRUE. https://t.co/YTv75tZstP— la jellybean (@la_jellybean) July 9, 2020
Everett True is the role George C. Scott was born to play, bummer he never got the opportunity— Achtung Bae (@CleofisRtP) July 9, 2020
I guess I am one of the lucky 10,000 today, because this is the first I’m hearing about him.— Kay Gilbert (@TheManifesta) July 9, 2020
