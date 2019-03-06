Gail Simone, Cat Staggs, and eBay Team Up for All-Female Superhero Store

eBay is partnering with Gail Simone and Cat Staggs to launch an all-new all-female store called Superheroine HQ, and we’ve got all the details.

Captain Marvel is hitting theaters this weekend, becoming the first female-led Marvel Studios film, and with so many amazing female heroes on the scene today in comics, television, and movies, this new eBay store wants to become a one-stop shop to find gear and collectibles for your favorites. Simone and Staggs worked with eBay on the new store, to help bring more attention to the ever-growing roster of new female heroes.

To put that into perspective, eBay has seen a 63% spike in sales year over year for Captain Marvel and a 34% jump in sales year over year for female superheroes overall, and that’s a trend we only want to see grow.

“Spotlighting the amazing spectrum of women in comics has long been my passion, both the characters in the books, and the writers and artists who create them,” said Gail Simone, writer of such titles as Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Domino. “I believe these fantastic women can inspire readers everywhere to the limits of their imagination and creativity. That’s why I’m teaming up with eBay to bring more attention and accessibility to comics featuring strong female characters of past and present.”

A new poster for Superheroine HQ, which was created by Staggs (Smallville Season 11, Adventures of Supergirl), perfectly captures what they hope to create with the store, an easy entryway for young fans to discover heroes that they can identify with as well as discovering a passion for comics. You can check out the poster above.

“With the rising popularity of superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel from comic books to the big screen, we’ve seen this same interest resonate on eBay,” said Sam Bright, Vice President of Merchandising, eBay North America. “We’re proud to encourage a more diverse and evolving marketplace among not only our millions of buyers and sellers, but also the merchandise that we offer, giving everyone access to rare, iconic, and exclusive inventory that puts a spotlight on female superheroes.”

Superheroine HQ kicks off today with a variety of comics, collectibles, and other merch for characters like Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman, Ms. Marvel, Shuri, Jessica Jones, and more. You can head to eBay.com/superheroines to check out all the items, which include things like Wonder Woman #1 CGC 8.0 ($149,950.00), All Star Comics #8 CGC 5.0 ($87,495.00), Ms. Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 signed by Stan Lee ($4,350.00), and Batman Adventures #12 CGC 9.8 – 1st Appearance of Harley Quinn ($1,949.99).

You can also get a limited edition Captain Marvel: Braver & Mightier #1 comic book with an exclusive variant cover designed in collaboration with eBay, Marvel and eBay seller MyComicShop, which you can check out above.

You can check out the new store right here!

