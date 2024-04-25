New Transformers Pre-Orders: Flagship Megatron, Legacy United Hot Shot, Side Burn, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for new Transformers figures released during this morning's fanstream, and it's headlined by the latest super-expensive, imited edition release in the Robosen lineup – the Transformers Flagship Megatron Auto-Converting Robot. There's also Legacy United Robots in Disguise 2001 Universe Autobot Side Burn, Cybertron Universe Hot Shot, Cybertron Universe Vector Prime, Infernac Universe Nucleous, and a Comic Edition Grimlock.

It's a big list, but you'll find all of the details and pre-order information neatly laid out for your convenience below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $79+. That will save you a few bucks if you decide to drop $899.99 on the Flagship Megatron, which features the voice of Frank Welker and a ton of high-tech features like the ability to auto convert to tank mode.

Flagship Megatron Auto-Converting Robot ($899.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: Meet Robosen's Megatron – "The world's first auto-converting Decepticon leader, ready to battle Optimus Prime and the Autobots! Voiced by the original actor from the 1984 G1 TRANSFORMERS, Frank Welker, Megatron launches with over 270 lines, and an immersive library of interactive actions, along with incredible custom sequences for you to program.

In collaboration with Hasbro – Megatron shines with its brilliant metallic finish and crafted from premium materials throughout. Integrated with industry defining technology, Megatron is powered by 36 servo-motors along with 118 microchips, which allow the Decepticon leader to walk, punch, and slash while in robot mode – or climb, pivot, and power through the enemy with the embedded track while in tank mode – making this the most authentic experience ever to launch!"

Transformers Generations Comic Edition Grimlock ($59.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: "Comic book Transformers bots are stepping off the page and onto collectors' shelves with Transformers Comic Edition Grimlock! Grimlock leads a team of powerful Dinobots and fights on impulse, making him one of the strongest – and most unpredictable – Autobots. This Grimlock figure features comic-accurate deco and details, celebrating 40 years since the first Transformers comics were issued in 1984. The action figure converts from robot to T. rex mode and comes with a double-barreled blaster, a crown, and 3 sword accessories."

Transformers Legacy United Voyager Class Cybertron Universe Vector Prime ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Voyager Class Cybertron Universe Vector Prime action figure! This 7-inch Cybertron Universe Vector Prime action figure converts between robot and spacecraft modes in 22 steps. Gear up for battle with the included sword and Cyber-Key accessories that attach in both modes. The Cybertron Universe Vector Prime figure is inspired by the character from the animated series, Transformers: Cybertron, and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of – More Than Meets the Eye – bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Infernac Universe Nucleous ($29,99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Infernac Universe Nucleous action figure! This 5.5-inch Infernac Universe Nucleous action figure is an Armorizer, a creature made from living rocks and minerals on other planets! Combine this Armorizer toy with other Transformers figures to create cool rock armor and weapons. Figure also converts between rock creature and armored car modes in 10 steps. Gear up for battle with the included club accessory. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of – More Than Meets the Eye – bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup. "

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Cybertron Universe Hot Shot ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Cybertron Universe Hot Shot action figure! This 5.5-inch Cybertron Universe Hot Shot action figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 17 steps. Gear up for battle with the included blaster and Cyber-Key accessories. The Cybertron Universe Hot Shot figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers: Cybertron animated series and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of – More Than Meets the Eye – bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Robots in Disguise 2001 Universe Autobot Side Burn ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Robots in Disguise 2001 Universe Autobot Side Burn action figure! This 5.5-inch Robots in Disguise 2001 Universe Autobot Side Burn action figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 18 steps. Gear up for battle with the included blaster accessory. The Robots in Disguise 2001 Autobot Side Burn figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers: Robots in Disguise animated series and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of – More Than Meets the Eye – bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."