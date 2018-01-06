Learn The Origins Of NINJA-G In NINJA-K #4 Preview

Ninjak has learned he isn’t the only product of the program, and now fans will find out how NINJA-G came to be.

It all takes place in NINJA-K #4, which centers on the 1970s residing NINJA-G. Christos Gage and Juan Jose Ryp will bring her long history to light, and while the battle she fights takes place during the Cold War, Ninjak might be surprised to find out that her enemies didn’t necessarily stay there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next chapter of The Ninja Files will also feature covers by CAFU (Rapture), Adam Pollina (X-Force), Roberto de la Torre (The Death-Defying Doctor Mirage), and Juan Jose Ryp (Harbinger Renegade). Fans will also find a new chapter of Gage and Ariel Olivetti’s backup feature, which introduces fans to the adventures of NINJA-A.

The official description for NINJA-K #4 can be found below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7113]

“On February 14th, learn the hidden history of the Ninja Programme’s disco-era operative – NINJA-G – as she navigates a treacherous terrain full of Cold War espionage and even colder adversaries…who just might still be waiting to shatter Colin King’s world from the shadows today!”

“At the height of 1970s Britain, MI-6’s covert Ninja Programme has just activated its first female agent: NINJA-G! As financial instability grips the nation and anarchy brews in the streets, can MI-6’s newest ninja recruit counter a steady tide of double agents, double crosses, and dueling nation states that will take her from the leather-padded corridors of London to the most severe corners of the Soviet Bloc? The life expectancy of a ninja agent is never long…but just how and why are NINJA-G’s missions still impacting Ninjak‘s deadly manhunt in the modern day? And could her legacy hold the secret to decoding the murders of the Ninja Programme’s last surviving members – before Colin King is scratched off the list once and for all?”

You can view the solicitation information below.

NINJA-K #4

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP with ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover A by CAFU (DEC171907)

Cover B by ADAM POLLINA (DEC171908)

Variant Cover by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE (DEC171909)

Ninjak Icon Variant by JUAN JOSÉ RYP (DEC171910)

$3.99 | 40 pgs. | $3.99 US | T+ | On Sale FEBRUARY 14th (FOC – 1/22/18)