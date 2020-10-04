Thor Writer Donny Cates Teases the Return of Frog Thor

✖

Throg is returning to the Marvel Universe. Late Friday night, Thor scribe and supreme Marvel overlord Donny Cates teased he's writing the beloved Asgardian into his current run featuring the God of Thunder. Though he wouldn't confirm what issue Throg will reappear, the tease was enough to quickly make its way across comics Twitter tallying a whopping 3,800 likes in the blink of an eye as the masses remembered just how missed the beloved frog had become.

"This new THOR script I'm writing is maybe my favorite thing I've written at Marvel in a long time," Cates tweeted. "Who knew writing a frog would be so much fun."

This new THOR script I’m writing is maybe my favorite thing I’ve written at Marvel in a long time. Who knew writing a frog would be so much fun — DONNY CATES (OF HELL) (@Doncates) October 3, 2020

His favorite thing?! Take that Thanos, Silver Surfer, Knull, and King in Black — Marvel's next big event that hasn't even come out yet! The crossover event, which features Knull, is set for release this December.

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do,” Cates said of his newest series in the comic's initial press release. “I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going.”

Stegman added, “One of the things I’m most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull. We have some new designs that we’ll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy.”

The next book in Cates' Thor run — Thor #8 — is due out October 7th. The full solicitation of the issue can be found below.

DONNY CATES (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

FRANKENSTEIN'S THOR HORROR VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by Nic Klein

Thor Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND…

Everyone gets a hammer! That's right — come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself! The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking…no worthiness required???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99