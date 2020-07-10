Marvel Announces Venom Crossover King In Black Featuring Knull's Arrival on Earth

Knull has been one of the most ferocious villains introduced to the Marvel mythos of the past several years and, as it turns out, his insidious reign is only beginning. This December, the creators behind the character are teaming up on a new event book that will see the God of Symbiotes finally clash with the larger portion of the Marvel stable — you know, like characters other than Venom or the Silver Surfer. King in Black, as the series is called, was announced by the House of Ideas Friday afternoon through a teaser trailer the publisher concocted with creators Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman.

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do,” Cates says of his newest series. “I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going.”

Stegman adds, “One of the things I’m most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull. We have some new designs that we’ll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy.”



First appearing in Venom #3 (2018), Knull is the creator of both All-Black the Necrosword and at least two alien races — the Klyntar and Exolons. Klyntars are the race of the Venom and Carnage symbiotes, as well as most other symbiotes introduced in the universe. After having a presence in Venom, the character has been mentioned in both Cates' run on Guardians of the Galaxy in addition to Jason Aaron's War of the Realms.

The character also served as primary antagonist in Cates' Silver Surfer: Black and will play the baddie once again in Web of Venom: Wraith #1 this fall. The solicitation for that issue can be found below.

WEB OF VENOM: WRAITH #1

DONNY CATES (W) • GUIU VILLANOVA (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN JOSE RYP - FEB200937

VARIANT COVER BY EM GIST - FEB200938

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM AND GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!

KNULL IS COMING!

Since his appearance in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, one thing WRAITH has made perfectly clear is that he’s hunting KNULL, the God of the Symbiotes.

Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he’ll have his chance to face him…

40 PGS./ one-shot/ Rated T+ …$4.99

King in Black will hit stores this December.

