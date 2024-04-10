Green Lantern #10 Review: The Lantern Rebellion Begins

Hal Jordan has had quite the journey thus far, but Green Lantern #10 shifts from his own personal evolution to the macro-level problems facing the entire Green Lantern Corps. That shift doesn't work without everything writer Jeremy Adams has built across the first nine issues of Green Lantern, however, and the investment pays off in a significant fashion now that Hal is mixing it up with the other Lanterns. The talented artistic team of Xermánico, Amancay Nahuelpan, and colorist Rumulo Fajardo Jr. are up to the task of expansion as well, delivering several stunning sequences that superhero and sci-fi lovers will adore, and it all results in a can't-miss issue for Green Lantern fans.

So much of what's been established in the previous nine issues plays a role in why Green Lantern #10 works so well. Over the course of the series, Adams has pierced the confident facade to explore the quite vulnerable and reflective Jordan underneath it, and it's paid dividends. That established a necessary foundation for Jordan's inevitable reunion with the Corps, but with the context that's established since the series began, that reunion hits very differently.

Hal is always going to be Hal in some foundational ways, and that's evident here, with one decision being right out of the classic Hal playbook. In times past that decision would have felt reckless and selfish, and while there are elements of that in the decision still, the series has given welcome context to what powers those decisions in the first place. While in the past I would have balked at that decision, I immediately understood it here, even if all of the logical arguments against it by the other characters were logically correct. Jordan also comes around to this idea and addresses it within the context of the story, and that ability to self-assess is something Adams has also prioritized during his run.

When we get to the ring-slinging itself, the current predicament limiting the use of those rings creates plenty of fun opportunities. Hal might be a walking battery of willpower, but he's not as comfortable when he can't use the ring. Having Jo and the other Lanterns to play off of, who are far more experienced in this situation, makes for a delightful contrast.

While there are some action sequences, including one particularly thrilling battle towards the end, most of the issue sees the rebellion sneaking around to evade the Ring Hunters, and it gives the issue a much different tone and feel than previous books in the series. Xermánico, Nahuelpan, and Rumulo Fajardo Jr. play far more in the shadows and dark corridors as a result, with the costumes being the biggest point of light and color in the scene. The location is a character unto itself and the sense of tension is palpable throughout.

That's also due to the threat of the Ring Hunters, creating a rare instance where the Lanterns aren't the most powerful force in a given battle. This also ties into the foundation established in previous issues, as the recently revealed origins of Hal's ring open up opportunities for Hal to shine and holds some big possibilities for the other Lanterns as well. All of that is touched upon by issue's end, and there are plenty of other elements at play to keep any Green Lantern fan hooked on the grander mystery and the moment-to-moment survival of the Rebellion.

Green Lantern #10 brings Hal back into the orbit of the Green Lantern Corps, but the series' penchant for bringing new ideas into the mix continues, and it makes for a thrilling and intriguing reunion that no Lantern fan will want to miss.

