Groo: Gods Against Groo 2 Preview Brings Chaos to the Skies (Exclusive)

Groo is happy living his new immortal existence as a God, but unfortunately, the other Gods aren't so thrilled about the situation and have taken things into their own hands. That conflict sets the stage for Dark Horse Comics' Groo: Gods Against Groo, and now we've got an exclusive preview of issue #2 right here! The Gods finally hit their limits on the chaos caused by Groo, and they seek to battle him and kick him out. Those who know Groo though know that is much easier said than done, and as you can see in the new preview, soon the other Gods learn that lesson as well. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

Groo: Gods Against Groo #2 is written by Sergio Aragones and Mark Evanier, with artwork by Aragones, lettering by Stan Sakai, and colors by Carrie Strachan. You can check out the full cover and the hilarity that ensues when Groo finally has something to be happy about on the next slide, and you can find the official description below,

"When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end the havoc and destruction it's causing in their realm. While Earthbound Groo is alternately worshipped and hunted, his Divine Groo alter ego unleashes otherworldly chaos! Plus, another impeccable back cover Rufferto strip!

* Concludes an epic storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods and continues in Groo: Play of the Gods.

* Sergio Aragonés returns to Groo, featuring beautiful hand-lettering by Stan Sakai!"

Groo: Gods Against Groo #2 hits stores on January 18th.