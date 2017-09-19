Exclusive: H.A.R.D. Corps Strikes In ‘Harbinger Renegade’ #8 Preview

The build to Harbinger Wars 2 continues with the latest arc in Harbinger Renegade!

Rafer Roberts and Darick Robertson continue the battle between Harada’s heir apparent in Alexander Solomon against the Renegades. But after the death of one of their own, they are on the ropes.

And the young team of psiots don’t have there training and discipline like those in the H.A.R.D. Corps, promising a brutal and bloody battle between the two groups.

The issue promises another casualty in what is already a fatal fight between Peter Stanchek’s allies and new villain Solomon.

The “Massacre” continues in the march toward the second Harbinger Wars!

HARBINGER RENEGADE #8

Written by RAFER ROBERTS

Art by DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover A by DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover B by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Cover C by KANO

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

B&W Sketch Variant by DARICK ROBERTSON



Massacred!



As “MASSACRE” continues to tear the Harbinger Renegades apart, the battle lines reveal themselves… On one side, the fugitive psiot named Alexander Solomon and the concussive killers of the H.A.R.D. Corps…and on the other, the Harbinger Renegades and a growing army of newly activated recruits – untrained, unpredictable and potentially unstable. As their paths converge toward an inescapable confrontation, Peter Stanchek will be forced to make an impossible decision that will change the destiny of everyone in the Valiant Universe…and lay the fault lines for HARBINGER WARS 2!



“MASSACRE” seeks its final victim as Harvey Award nominated writer Rafer Roberts (Plastic Farm) and superstar artist Darick Robertson (The Boys, Transmetropolitan) prepare for the biggest, bloodiest confrontation in Valiant history!



$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale OCTOBER 11th

