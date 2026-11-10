Harley Quinn Is Getting a Brand-New Design and Bringing Back Batman’s Greatest Forgotten Villain

The Harley Quinn (2021) comic is officially bringing in a new creative team, starting with issue #71. This new team features Joanne Starer (Dinner Date) on the script, Lukas Ketner (Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns) on art, Dave McCaig (Superman: Birthright) as the colorist, and David Nakayama (Magik and Colossus) as the ongoing cover artist. The first thing we learned about what this brand-new team brings to the table is a fresh new design for the Harlequinn of Crime, which draws heavily from her initial design and combines it with some fun, street clothes-like touches. Of course, the main draw is definitely the new story, which kicks off with the build-up to the heist of the century as Harley goes global to form a team to steal the Mona Lisa.

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On top of all of the shenanigans that Harley’s bound to get involved in when she’s on a path towards reinvention, she also will be crossing paths with a massively underutilized Bat-villain, being the incredible, sharply dressed Eraser. He’s out for revenge against Harley, and as she tries to put her ties to Gotham City behind her, we’re even seeing the return of a long-forgotten Harley ally. It all goes down on February 24, 2027, and Harley is definitely in for a few surprises.

A New Look for an All-New Harley

Harley’s new look is definitely a departure from what fans are used to. Like many of her recent redesigns, this costume features heavily in red and black, this time cutting out the purples and pinks that have become typical. The biggest shift is that this new design does away with the circus and performer inspiration, aiming for modern street clothes. I’m not sold on the hoodie with the torso removed, but the heart and diamond motifs are definitely appreciated. She even traded her twin tails for pigtails, with far more emphasis on the black and red dye that evokes even more of her original look.

As for the story, we’re definitely in for some seriously zany misadventures. Before she leaves Gotham, Harley throws an adult bat mitzvah with a bat theme she invites Batman to, but I think we can safely guess that he won’t show up. This is the catalyst for her journey, as Harley is in the business of grabbing people’s attention and praise by any means necessary. She wants people to notice her and love her, and this run seems poised to focus on those psychological aspects of her character without forgetting the fun her comics should bring. Case in point, the aforementioned Eraser will chase her around the world to get revenge for her stealing something from him, while Harley makes her way with a forged Justice League ID.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“At her core, Harley is basically a little kid who desperately wants love, attention, and approval,” said Joanne Starer. “Sometimes she acts out, because even negative attention is attention. But deep down, she just wants someone to be proud of her.”

Harley Quinn wants to stand as her own person, be that anti-hero or straight-up villain, and it looks like she’ll be leaning into the latter role for at least the start of this run. She’s assembling a super-powered crew for her Louvre heist, including her old buddy Sy Borgman, everyone’s favorite outdated cyborg. My personal hope is that this is the Eraser’s chance to step into the spotlight, as his unique brand of villainy and over-the-top design are perfect for lighthearted Batman-Family adventures.

One of the most important things to know about this new run, however, is that this isn’t Joanne Starer’s first time writing Harley, as she previously penned the strangest release of 2025 in Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly. The book is pretty much exactly what you’d expect, aside from being a bit more bland than I would have guessed, given the title. Given this was an April Fools’ joke, I highly doubt this style would bleed into the ongoing, but it’s definitely something to be aware of.

Harley Quinn #71 hits store shelves on February 24, 2027!

What do you hope comes out of this new era for Harley, and how do you rate her new design? Let us know in the comments below!