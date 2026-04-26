DC Just Made The DCU Ignoring Harley Quinn Way Worse

Poor Harley Quinn is having a rough go of it lately. Now, I know that, historically, Harley Quinn hasn’t always had it easy. Ignoring all of the horrific things she incurred while she was obsessed with the Joker, for the past few years, she’s been desperate to find herself. Not quite a villain, but not exactly a hero, Harley has been trying hard to find out exactly where she belongs in the DC Universe’s grand design. The latest step on her journey saw her fighting alongside the heroes to save the world from Darkseid in DC K.O..

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Though Harley didn’t manage to go the distance, she did leave the Omega Tournament with an interesting parting gift. She, along with everyone else who competed, was inundated with Alpha Energy courtesy of Superman and sent back to Earth. Unfortunately, an unexpected development upended the best thing in Harley’s life. Poison Ivy is the Gotham City Mayor, leading to the two parting ways. Now Harley has taken up the vigilante life, roaming the streets of Gotham in a makeshift Batsuit, only to discover that there’s another Harley Quinn around.

How a Breakup Led to Gotham Getting Two Harleys

Harley Quinn #51 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares, Marissa Louise, and Lucas Gattoni picks up right where the previous issue ended. Batquinn, the brutal and unhinged Harley, is sitting down to dinner with Harleen, a seemingly normal, pre-Joker version of Harley. Batquinn is too busy munching on lasagna to inform their landlady, Mrs. Grimaldi, of their deal, but Harleen reveals it all started a few weeks back, not too long after Harley and Poison Ivy broke up. Harley was incredibly heartbroken by the event, and worse, she’s being tormented by Quinntelect, her superego.

Quinntelect continues to berate Harley for her actions, saying it’s her fault that Ivy broke up with her. But the more Quinntelect continues to tear Harley down, the more Harley starts to glow with Alpha Energy. After reaching her breaking point, Harley decides to ‘break up’ with her own mind, which activates the Alpha Energy and causes Harley to split into two. Quinntelect emerges as a normal, if not a bit pinker, Harleen while Harley’s body, freed from her mind, begins acting on instinct, grabbing a cheap Batman costume and calling herself ‘Batquinn’.

Grimaldi accepts the story, though she does question where Harley’s funny side is if her violent and logical sides now have physical forms. Batquinn has had enough of the conversation and leaves Harleen and Grimaldi to go on patrol. Harleen notes that the longer the two are separated, the longer Batquinn is sinking into psychosis. Grimaldi questions how Harleen plans to get the two halves back together, but the last thing Harleen wants to do is be a part of Harley again. Batquinn feels the same, preferring her new life as a grim sentinel of justice.

Harley Quinn is Losing It as Batquinn

While Harley has almost always been a nuisance, it was different when she was put together. She might not be a beacon of justice like Superman or Wonder Woman, but at her core, Harley does want to do good. But now she’s quite literally lost her mind and is running around Gotham, dressed in a shabby Batsuit, and throwing bricks and pipes at people. Yes, she’s doing what she thinks is what Batman would do, but really she’s just hurting people and, more importantly, hurting herself.

Harley, despite being the occasional ally to the hero community, has never really been a part of it, and rarely does anyone in the Justice League keep tabs on her. But right now, Harley needs someone who will not only keep her from going out of control as Batquinn, but also help her reunite with Quinntelect to put Harley back together again. Sadly, aside from maybe one or two members of the Bat-Family, I don’t see anyone coming to help Harley, which is rough because she needs people now more than ever.

I’m sure Batquinn and Harleen will find some way to bring themselves back together as Harley. But things could move so much faster and healthier if she had someone looking out for her. God only knows how much damage she’s done already, and if she isn’t reined in soon, she could get herself into real trouble, or possibly even kill someone, given how rough Batquinn fights. Hopefully, someone knows Harley needs help and will assist her in getting it, because without help, Batquinn is a serious risk to everyone in Gotham.

What do you think about Harley Quinn splitting into Batquinn and Harleen? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!