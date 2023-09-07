Humanoids Reveals First Look at Sci-Fi Thriller Series Eden (Exclusive)

Renowned publisher Humanoids is bringing a new sci-fi thriller to its growing roster, and we've got your first very first look. Today Humanoids is pulling the curtain back on its latest series Eden, and we've got an exclusive preview of the new series on the next slide. Eden will have a story by Alain Bismut and Abel Ferry and will be written by Christopher Sebela, illustrated by Marc Laming, colored by Lee Loughridge, and lettered by Troy Peteri. Eden is set in a distant future where a man is attempting to save his family from the inevitable distraction of an unstable earth. He tries to do this by boarding a ship headed to the fabled safe-haven planet Eden, but after his plan is blown wide open, he may have doomed everyone to a fate even more sinister. You can find the preview on the next slide and you can find the official description for Eden below.

"The Oximenko family are scavengers forced to take drastic measures to survive in a future where scarce resources and economic and environmental decline has caused society to crumble. When a local family that very closely resembles the Oximenkos wins a lottery to be transported to the safe-haven planet of Eden, Gabe Oximenko hatches a plan to swap out his family with the winners, getting them a trip to paradise.

All goes according to plan until, midway through the journey, the family's deception is revealed...but they're not the only ones with a secret. Gabe and his family must once again fight for survival, but this time far away from home, in the cold vastness of space, with an entire transport ship looking to make sure they never make it to Eden...or anywhere else!"

"When I was offered the chance to build a world with an artist like Marc Laming, I could not say yes fast enough. And Eden is the kind of story where we could really cut loose and make something that's at turns a small and tender family story and a huge and chaotic nightmare of a world spinning off its axis," said Sebela. "I can't wait for readers to get the chance to see the world we've made and go with us through a journey that's a nice jolt of escapism and a closer look at the future we're already enduring."

"I have wanted to work with Christopher Sebela since I first read his excellent series 'High Crimes'so when I was offered the opportunity to work with him on a project at Humanoids, it was something I immediately jumped at. Add to that, Eden is a sci-fi thriller set in a near future Paris and a story I could do some serious world building for was a real draw and artistic challenge," said Laming. "It has been an honour to work on this book with such an accomplished writer and such a prestigious publisher."

Eden will hit comic stores and bookstores in April of 2024, and will also be available on digital platforms.