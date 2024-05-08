Cyberpunk Edgerunners Is Finally Getting an Epilogue

It is hard to believe, but Cyberpunk Edgerunners has been out for nearly two years now. Produced by Studio Trigger, the ambitious anime takes the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and turns it into something more. The show, which was crowned as one of the best anime of 2022, is still roping in fans to this day. And now, it seems the series is getting the epilogue fans have been begging for.

The update comes from R. Talsorian Games as the company oversees another popular take on Cyberpunk 2077. The publisher is the one responsible for the hit Cyberpunk boardgames, and it seems the game's next mission kit will explore the events that happen after Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

The expansion, which is called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit, is set to launch this June with a mission called The Jacket. R. Talsorian Games describes The Jacket as a mission where players will need to "recover some stolen iconic gear", and that description should make you pause. Between this synopsis and the mission's title, it seems this new kit will ask players to retrieve David Martinez's yellow EMT jacket seen in the anime. And as players embark on the mission, they will most definitely learn more about David's post-series fate and how his friends are faring.

As you can imagine, this Cyberpunk Edgerunners epilogue is pretty major, and it is a long time coming. While Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since launch, it is hard to forget how rough the game started. The game was met with negative press at launch given its graphics issues and bugs. For some time, Cyberpunk 2077 struggled to regain any reputation with fans, but the success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners tipped the game back in favor. These days, the sci-fi game is considered a solid buy, and now its board game is preparing to honor the anime that helped restore the Cyberpunk fandom.

What do you make of this latest Cyberpunk release? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!