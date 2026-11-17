This spring, crime came to IDW. The new imprint, IDW Crime, brought thrilling, complex stories that includes murder mysteries like Seven Wives, the twisted alliance between a serial killer and true-crime influencer in Killer Influences, and even a fan-convention thriller where everyone is a suspect in Fixation. Now, IDW Crime’s world is getting a little bigger and a lot crazier with a brand-new limited series out early next year that is, quite literally, bananas.

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Hitting comic shops on February 24, 2027, is Rotten. Written by Mark Russell with art by John Bivens, Rotten is a five issue limited series that will see a high school prank take a much darker turn, exposing something truly rotten in the town of Gilbert, Florida. Pre-orders for the series are due January 18, 2027. We’ve also got a first look at Rotten’s covers and trust us — you’ve never seen anything quite like this and you don’t want to miss it.

Something is Truly Rotten in Gilbert, Florida

In Rotten, Something is rotten in Gilbert, Florida. And when five local high school seniors plan to heist Big Mike, the world’s largest anthropomorphic banana statue, they’ll peel back decades’ worth of corruption. Once home to a booming banana plantation, Gilbert is now where the American dream comes to die, and at the center of the decaying town stands Big Mike. Formerly a herald of greatness, the 15-food smiling banana is now just a quirky roadside attraction and the mascot of the town’s annual Banana Fest.

To seniors Abby, Tony, Vincent, Victor, Millie, and Steve, though, Big Mike is their way out. Graduation is looming, abut with families to support and parental expectations to dodge, the kids know they’ll never escape Gilbert…until Abby, the mayor’s daughter, suggests a heist: Steal Big Mike and hold him for ransom. They demand $200,000, hoping it’ll be enough for tickets out of town and college tuition. But their quest for freedom might not be so simple. From Mark Russell and artist John Bivens comes Rotten, a crime story fruitful with action and heart. One thing’s for sure…this sh*t is about to get bananas.

Rotten Is Set to Be a Wild But Relatable Ride

While the idea of a banana-themed heist story might seem out there, the story of Rotten also has a core that anyone can identify with: those last moments of transition between childhood and adulthood. It sounds like Rotten is more than just an insane, fruit-themed heist caper, but a wild coming of age story as well, something that makes it all the more interesting (and all the more insane as well).

“It’s rare for me to want to write a story that I myself didn’t come up with the idea for,” Russell said. “But when editor Riley Farmer approached me with the premise for Rotten, the story of a group of teens living in a dead-end town, a banana-themed town, no less. And that it becomes a heist story? It just sounded too off-the-wall not to write. As I started working on the story in my mind, I realized that, as crazy as the premise was, it was a story about a group of friends who are going through what we all go through. Namely, the moment when you realize that if you all follow your dreams, you might never see each other again. And yet, you still want to help each other go through that door, whatever’s on the other side. I’m not going to lie, this story takes some pretty WTF turns, but at its heart, it’s about biting off more than you can chew because you know there are people you can trust to help you eat it.”

And of course, things will get bananas in more way than one, at least according to Bivens.

“I got a breakdown of the concept sent to me by editor Riley Farmer, and it was bananas,” Bivens said. “Literally, there were bananas in the story… and a giant banana that was pretty important to the whole thing. This was a different kind of project for me which is a bonus (if anyone has read my work, they probably think I’m the weird horror guy). Throw in crime that feels very ‘Florda man’, and an ’80s nostalgia for the teens-in-trouble trope, and I was happy to sign on.”

Rotten goes on sale from IDW Crime on February 24, 2027. Pre orders are due by January 18, 2027.

Will you be checking out this bananas new comic (get it?) Let us know in the comments!