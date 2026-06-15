IDW Sets Godzilla’s Biggest Season Yet With a Release Slate Fit for the King of the Monsters (Exclusive)

Everyone knows Godzilla is the King of the Monsters, but it’s easy to forget how big the kaiju really is. And we’re not talking about physical size (though that’s, well, huge.) We’re talking about his popularity and cultural prevalence. The imposing figure has had a long history in the movies and plenty more on the way with Godzilla Minus Zero and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. There’s his television dominance with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and he’s also the king of comics, too. IDW’s been crushing it (yes, pun intended) with their Godzilla line up, but it’s only getting bigger from here—and we have an exclusive first look.

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There is a ton of epic Godzilla content coming in the next few months from IDW. Godzilla is continuing his march across America with Godzilla Vs. America: New York. He’s stomping his way into another great literary classic with Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: The Kaiju of Oz. Godzilla’s big blockbuster series returns with a new jumping-on point for readers with Godzilla #13 and we have first looks and reveals for all of it. And, if you really love Godzilla, we also have a roundup of other great Godzilla titles, including the critically acclaimed upcoming series The Horror of Godzilla #1. It’s Godzilla’s world and we’re just living in so read on for more!

Godzilla’s Biggest Series is Back With Godzilla #13 (Exclusive)

Headed to shops on October 7th, Godzilla #13 kicks off a new arc for the King of the Monster’s blockbuster series—and marks a new jumping-on point for the adventure. From writer Tim Seeley and artist Hendry Prasetya, in Godzilla #13, Godzilla is living inside the body of a teenage boy, G-Force operative Jacen Braid. Once, these two were mortal enemies…but now, they’re beginning to see eye to eye. Piece by piece, Jacen us beginning to understand his origin—and the horrible role the United States government played in it. It’s beginning to look like Jacen and Godzilla vs. America. Follow along with Nuki, Rumi, Incense, and Riviera as they desperately try to stop the monster they’ve created.

The Kai-Sei era is one of the most exciting for Godzilla ever and after the first 12 issues of this particular series, we’re very excited to see what’s next. Pre-orders for this title are due August 24th. Check out these Godzilla #13 covers from Bob Eggelton, Ito, Jesse Hernandez, and J Gonzo above!

Forget the Wonderful Land of Oz, This is Kaiju Country! (Exclusive)

Available October 7th, writer Mike Costa and artist Ryan Browne are taking Godzilla someplace he’s genuinely never been before: Oz! Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: The Kaiju of Oz. Welcome to the Wonderful Land of Oz—where houses fall from the sky, scarecrows and tin men come to life, witches rule from specific compass directions, and…Godzilla reigns supreme?! That’s right. Godzilla is finally coming to Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and once it’s here, every land will be Munchkinland. Maybe the Cowardly Lion was on to something. Oh, and even better: the issue features the final part of Tom Scioli’s “Godzilla vs. Robin Hood”!

We’ve loved the other stories where Godzilla takes on the classics and since we also love the Wizard of Oz, this one feels like a perfect mashup of kaiju and literary great. Pre orders for this instant classic are due August 31st. Check out the fantastic covers from Ryan Browne, Elizabeth Beals, Tom Scioli, Zander Cannon above!

Sometimes Godzilla Just Wants a Slice And We Don’t Blame Him (Exclusive)

If you’ve loved watching Godzilla smash his way across America (I’m still personally a big fan of his Kansas City antics) then get ready for his greatest adventure yet. Featuring stories by creators from or living in New York, Godzilla vs. America: New York hits stores on September 23rd. Here’s the official description: “Hey, I’m smashin’ here! The city that never sleeps is in for a rude awakening as Godzilla makes its way from one coast to another to take a bite of the Big Apple. New York City’s next smash hit is going to be on Broadway, off Broadway, and actually all around Broadway—and no amount of fast walking or turnstile hopping will help you escape this time! A youse you of top NYC comic talent assembles to bring Godzilla to the city that created comics. If Godzilla can wreck it here, Godzilla can wreck it anywhere!”

You don’t want to miss out on this one (I mean, did you see the covers?) Pre orders are due August 17th. Check out the covers from Nathan Fox and Dean Haspiel above!

And There’s Even More Godzilla To Enjoy!

If all that Godzilla wasn’t enough for you, let us remind you of some of the previously revealed Godzilla goodness coming up son as well. The Horror of Godzilla #1—one of the best Godzilla books to date and easily the scariest, check out our review here—is headed to shops on July 29th. Looking not to be scared but also to get all caught up? On sale right now are some great ‘Zilla reading. For the literature lover, we’ve got Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: Romeo & Juliet & Godzilla as well as Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: The Odyssey. There’s also Godzilla #1-11 to get you up to speed there. There’s also vol. 1 collected editions of Godzilla, Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone, and Starship Godzilla arriving on June 23rd. And if you thought New York was the only city getting smashed by Godzilla in the near future, think again. Godzilla is headed to Comic-Con, baby! Godzilla vs. America’s next stop is San Diego, arriving the same week as SDCC! Like we said, it’s Godzilla’s world. We just live in it (and boy are we glad we do.)

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