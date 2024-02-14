If You Find This I'm Already Dead #1 Review: Reporting From Hostile Alien Climates

If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #1 is a masterclass in introducing readers to a new high-concept genre setting within the very limited confines of a 24-page issue of comics. Within a few pages the concept is presented in its entirety: five years ago a portal opened to a new dimension named Terminus filled with alien life and the United States military has established a small foothold within the hostile environment. Readers now follow Robin Reed, the first journalist and civilian to enter Terminus, on her own mission to the new frontier alongside a crew of marines.

The exposition is so well integrated into Robin's story that it's hardly noticeable. Broad strokes are covered within a single introductory page before the characters and mission follow. Artist Dan McDaid distills each new element into easily accessed and interpreted panels, whether that's a map of Terminus in relation to Earth or each member of an elite military unit. It makes for a ferociously paced first issue that ensures once it hits the gas, there's no stopping.

That effective introduction allows for the action to arrive quickly. Not all of the marines make it to the final page of the first issue and preserving the quick series of twists that drive the story forward is highly recommended (i.e. don't read the solicit). Every new direction is built upon the last – a conceit perfectly distilled by a single panel signaling the first surprise before a page turn revealing just how devastating that surprise is. Readers are never shocked for shock's sake; every time characters fall out of the frying pan and into the fire, it's predicated on existing story elements. The pacing is relentless, but the storytelling is what makes it irresistible.

Artist Dan McDaid does a lot of the heavy lifting as the narrative grows more complex. From the introduction of the Green Zone, to the first appearance of the hostile aliens, and through the presentation of their language and culture, there's a lot to be learned, especially given the commitment to portraying a truly alien society without translations. Each new facet is presented in stellar fashion. The aliens all possess effective designs that communicate their attitudes and abilities; in lieu of recognizable faces, McDaid utilizes posture and other signifiers to create a clear sense of menace, even when weapons are away. The alien language presented by letterer Jim Campbell seals this immersive effect.

Excellent design work develops a story in which each new turn builds upon both the strange world and overwhelmed protagonist. Robin's inner monologue is terse but reflects the deft prose of a journalist. Her direct sentences portray an understanding of the world refined in reporting from war zones along with a well-honed survival instinct. She serves as a guide to readers without ever stepping back from events herself.

If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #1 is an engrossing introduction to a sci-fi odyssey without an ounce of fat on its bones. McDaid's artwork serves to introduce and immerse readers in a comic that is equal parts action, genre riff, and social commentary with lightning speed, and in an oversized format that benefits the artwork tremendously. When readers reach the final page, the story has already flipped their expectations multiple times to serve up an undeniably enticing hook. There's no denying that this stellar first issue lays the groundwork for a very promising series.

Published by Dark Horse Comics

On February 14, 2024

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Dan McDaid

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Letters by Jim Campbell

Cover by Dan McDaid