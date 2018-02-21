A Popular Marvel Netflix Character is Hiding an Infinity Stone

Marvel Comics just put out the first part of its new crossover event, Infinity Countdown Prime #1, with the issue revealing which hands the six Infinity Stones end up in. A lot of the reveals were expected or already known (Logan, Captain Marvel, Super Skrull), but there were also some big surprises.

One big surprise of Infinity Countdown Prime #1 was a bait-and-switch reveal of the event’s big baddie: fans (rightly) assumed it would be The Magus, but instead it was revealed to be Ultron. The other reveal was that one of the most pivotal Infinity Stones, The Mind Stone, is in the possession of what is the most unlikely character to hold an object of such big cosmic power: Turk Barrett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t recognize the name, Turk has been lurking around the Marvel Comics Universe since the ’70s, a street-level thug who has most often crossed paths with Daredevil. However, Turk ha seen something of a resurgence in recent years, thanks to the character being one of the biggest constants in the Marvel Netflix Universe, appearing multiple times in Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

Make no mistake: if not for the ever-increasing synergy between Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character like Turk probably wouldn’t be featured in an event like Infinity Countdown; however thanks to the talent of actor Rob Morgan (who also stars in Stranger Things) Turk, much like Phil Coulson, has become a breakout character that’s been retro-fitted into the comics.

Right now, Turk thinks the Mind Stone is a great asset for gambling, while oblivious to the fact that he now has a big, cosmic-sized, target on his back. Aside from Thanos and his Chitauri army, Ultron has his new Borg-style minions out scouring the universe for the other Infinity Stones. Logan has already had to battle hard to keep his Space Stone safe; it’s hard to imagine Turk lasting long with such a cosmic WMD in his pocket (so to speak).

Check out the full story in Infinity Countdown Prime #1, which is now on stands.