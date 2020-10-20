Marvel Announces New Iron Fist Series

✖

Danny Rand is back in action as Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe. Marvel Comics today announced, via Nerdist, that veteran writer Larry Hama will team with artist David Wachter on Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, a new six-issue miniseries starring Danny Rand. Neither Hama nor Wachter are strangers to martial arts stories. Hama is known for his long runs writing Wolverine and G.I. Joe, while Wachter was a regular artist for IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Billy Tan will provide the covers for the series. The comic's plot involves a series of murders. But the victims aren't just anyone. They're the mystical dragons of the Heavenly Cities. Here's the series synopsis:

"Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the Heavenly Cities, and only Iron Fist and the Deadly Weapons can stop them… if they can discover who they are in time! Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe’s deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance! Larry Hama and David Wachter are building a story that hits as hard as the Iron Fist itself!"

Iron Fist; Heart of the Dragon is Iron Fist's first new series since the digital-first Iron Fist: Phantom Limb series wrapped in 2018. That series saw Danny Rand wrestling with his guilt over his inability to save a child. This new series announcement is sure to be happy news for fans of Marvel's Living Weapon.

Are you excited about the new Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon series? What do you hope to see from Iron Fist's next Marvel Universe adventure? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon goes on sale in January.

(Photo: Billy Tan, Marvel Entertainment)

Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #1 (OF 6)

Larry Hama (W) • David Wachter (A) • Cover by Billy Tan

An Iron Fist Epic From Legendary Creator Larry Hama!

Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the Heavenly Cities, and only Iron Fist and the Deadly Weapons can stop them… if they can discover who they are in time! Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe’s deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance! Larry Hama and David Wachter are building a story that hits as hard as the Iron Fist itself!