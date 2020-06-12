Joker War Reunites Batman and Robin

✖

Joker War is almost here, and while Batman is typically a loner, he's not going to be able to survive the coming onslaught on his own. Luckily over the years, he's built himself an extensive network of allies, but there is one who stands above all the others, and it's his original apprentice and sidekick Dick Grayson. Grayson has gone through quite the transformation recently, but it seems he will become Nightwing once more, reuniting the original Batman and Robin for the big event that kicks off in Batman #95.

Grayson lost his memories after a bullet to the head, and since then the Court of Owls and even the Joker have had a hand in meddling with his identity. If he can recover his memories once again though, the real Dick Grayson can make a return, but Batman's going to need help until Grayson can get his at together, and that's where Harley Quinn comes in.

In a new preview of Batman #98, DC revealed that it will be Harley who comes to Batman's rescue after the Dark Knight is injected with a massive dose of an experimental new Joker toxin. As Batman struggles with demons and dark visions, Harley is going to have to keep him safe from not only the Joker but also his new right-hand woman Punchline.

In Batman #99, which hits on September 15th, we see Nightwing make his grand return. Batman realizes he can't fight this war alone, so he calls in some help from Grayson, but it will only work if he can reclaim his lost memories in time to fight by Batman's side.

Batman #98 and #99 are written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Jorge Jiménez with covers by David Finch and Jiménez and variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Jiménez.

Before those issues hit though you'll need to read Batman #92, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

"The greatest heist in history is underway in Gotham City, courtesy of the mysterious crimemaster known as the Designer! Batman knows what he needs to do, but in order to stop the plot, he must first escape the most ingenious death trap the Riddler has ever devised!"

Batman #98 lands in comic stores on September 1st and Batman #99 hits stores on September 15th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.