Invincible’s First Appearance Comic Book Is Surprisingly Valuable, Despite Coming Out Only 23 Years Ago

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe did what no other project could do for superhero movies, it eventually led to superhero fatigue, thanks to the scores of movies and series that Disney doled out. Even the current hype for Avengers: Doomsday isn’t what it used to be, with Kevin Feige resorting to bringing back Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Doctor Doom. While Matt Reeves’ The Batman was great, James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe still hasn’t reached the heights they hoped for. Perhaps that’s why Amazon Prime’s Invincible and The Boys are so popular.

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Not only did they give us a fresh take on the superhero genre, but also showcased a more brutal and bloody version of what we’ve been seeing so far. While both of them were adapted from comic books, Invincible is much closer to the source material than The Boys, which changed characters and certain plotlines. Neither of them are as old as the origins of Superman or Spider-Man, but that hasn’t stopped Invincible #1 from being worth over $8,000 at Heritage Auctions.

2003’s Invincible #1 Sold For $8,235 At Heritage Auctions

Robert Kirkman’s Invincible #1 is only 23 years old. And, while that may sound like a lot of time, it’s nothing compared to classic superhero first appearances, like Action Comics #1 introducing Superman almost 90 years ago. However, there are a few reasons why someone paid so much for Invincible #1. Firstly, the animated show has made Mark Grayson one of the most popular current superheroes. With traditional supes falling in popularity thanks to fatigue, Invincible came in with a fresh take at the right time and captivated audiences.

Apart from the obvious popularity, this issue is also a first copy. Meaning, you’ll be able to find plenty of reprints of Invincible #1, but this one belongs to the original batch, and is in great condition, with a CGC rating of 9.8. A third factor is that the pages are still white, and not off-white, cream, or yellow due to oxidation. Given, it’s not as old as some vintage comics, but the color of the pages definitely pushed the value up a bit.

The real kicker is that this comic would probably not have been as popular or valuable if it wasn’t for the Amazon Prime show. Sure, it had its set of dedicated fans, but Invincible only became globally known after the show. Regardless of that, though, there’s no denying that he’s one of the most popular superheroes in recent history, making his first-appearance comic worthy of that price. While $8,235 might seem like a lot to some of you, you can bet that its value will appreciate over the next few years, especially since there’s still a lot more to go.

How do you think the Invincible show compares to the comics? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!