Justice League Introduces New Legion of Doom

The Legion of Doom is getting an upgrade. In the most recent issue of DC Comics’ Justice League, Starman explains the premiere heroes of the DC Universe that they only have three days before Lex Luthor and his legion manage to kill them all and achieve their goals of allowing “Doom to win”. After being given this news, Superman decides to deputize dozens of heroes, making them official members of the Justice League for the moment, including heroes such as Booster Gold, Robin, Shazam, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and scores of others. Not to be outdone, it looks like the Legion is doing the same.

Luthor, currently under the thrall of the villainous Perpetua, has killed his former body and emerged in a more alien, far more powerful one. As the League attempts to put together a force that can manage to change the future, Luthor, unfortunately, is also at work at expanding the ranks of his Legion. The Legion of Doom began Scott Snyder’s run on Justice League with Luthor at the helm alongside Cheetah, Black Manta, Joker, Sinestro, and Gorilla Grodd.

Now, the new ranks of this villainous organization include the likes of Black Adam, Harley Quinn, Riddler, Deathstroke, Black Mask, Solomon Grundy, and Captain Cold to name a few. Unfortunately for the League they also have the benefit of gaining some extreme power boosts thanks to Luthor’s ultimate plan.

The current story arc running throughout numerous DC titles is “Year of the Villain” which shows Lex Luthor travelling from villain to villain, giving them power boosts as part of his recruitment drive for both the Legion of Doom, and to simply hassle the heroes across the world that are attempting to stop him. This is somewhat similar to an older DC Crossover that was titled “Underworld Unleashed” which saw the devil known as Neron giving the villains of DC power boosts for their immortal souls. Unfortunately for our heroes, Luthor is asking for no such commitment and is handing out upgrades like candy.

Black Mask has the ability to change faces, Harley is given a brand new suit of armor, and villains across the board unite under Luthor’s flag with all new powers to call their own.

What do you think of this newest roster of the Legion of Doom? Do you think the Justice League will ultimately be able to bring them down?

Justice League #30 is available in stores now. Issue #31 will be released on September 4th.