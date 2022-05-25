Legion of X #1 Review: A Mutant Riff on Top 10 Excellence

A colorful collection of characters, each possessing idiosyncratic powers, patrol a world of wonders bound by portals and filled with mysteries that defy the imagination to keep the peace. This synopsis is an apt description of both Top 10 (first published in 1999) and Legion of X #1 (available today). Intentionally or not, Legion of X pulls from the superpowered police force introduced by Alan Moore and Gene Ha to excellent effect. It embraces the peculiar and alien elements of its setting to craft a narrative that defies expectations within the framework of a procedural drama. Top 10 is a bona fide classic filled with imagination, wonder, and intense curiosity about how the world works, and Legion of X #1 seems prepared to follow in those mighty footsteps using Marvel Comics' merry mutants to set the stage.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

This new series picks up where Way of X (also written by Simon Spurrier) left off last fall with Nightcrawler determined to form a Legion to enforce the 3 laws of Krakoa and establish a shared culture for the mutant nation. The initial assembly of Legionnaires is eclectic to say the least, including the likes of the ever-never-present Forgetmenot, gravity-less Lost, and reality-warping Legion himself. Many of the superpowers present on the team are not oriented toward physical violence because the Legion is not a police force. They present an alternative form of peacekeeping force emphasizing restorative justice and mutual understanding.

The second page features a roll call scenario familiar to any fan of police procedurals. Nightcrawler delivers assignments to his Legionnaires and offers a list of items to look after. This familiar arrangement subverts readers' expectations in a variety of ways. Familiar phrases like "possession with intent" are given new meaning and the focus is not on capturing criminals, but maintaining Krakoan society. Nightcrawler even jokes that theft is not illegal as it doesn't violate the minimal restrictions they enforce (i.e. Make more mutants, Murder no man, Respect this sacred land). And a text page serves to interrogate these commandments – providing a nuanced reading of how this team seeks to serve their fellow mutant.

Those concepts are drawn throughout the over-sized issue as it traces various individuals and partners across the landscapes of both Krakoa and Arrako on their various missions. These outings define a robust cast of less-recognizable mutants and the evolving settings they occupy. These small missions deliver complete tales filled with minor mysteries and opportunities for action with shocking efficiency, while simultaneously arranging ongoing plots and mysteries set to define the series. Nightcrawler's trip to Arrako provides a particular point of interest as it contrasts his vision of Krakoan justice with a very different system.

The extravagant oddities that fill every page in Legion of X demand a lot from the artistic team. Seemingly every character has an enhanced appearance ranging from Nightcrawler's familiar, demonic form to astral beings composed entirely of light. Federico Blee's color design serves to set the mood in each place, distinguish characters, and provide a sense of wonder about many of the spectacular happenings. It's a highlight in an issue where some panels stumble to provide clear perspective in a splash or fail to sufficiently distinguish between multiple characters in conversation. The storytelling is typically clear, but the demands of this premise leave the depiction of some moments strained.

Minor technical challenges stem from the abundant ambition on display in Legion of X #1 – an issue that introduces some of Marvel's strangest characters and settings with aplomb in a plot intended to interrogate how an ethical peacekeeping force might exist. It takes the spark that made Top 10 one of the most memorable comics of its era, then goes so far as to redefine the underlying police procedural elements. The result is a fascinating first issue filled with humor, intrigue, and big ideas bound to keep readers thinking for the month-long stretches between each new installment. This return exceeds the already high expectations garnered from Way of X and promises readers a new vision of what life can be in such a wonderful world.

Published by Marvel Comics

On May 25, 2022

Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Jan Bazaldua

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Dike Ruan and Matthew Wilson