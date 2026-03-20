M1: Monster Racing League First Look Brings Magical World of K-pop Street Racing To Life (Exclusive)

It’s always exciting to see a series take on a wild new premise, and an all-star team has assembled to deliver just that in Image Comics’ brand new series. What if I told you that the worlds of street racing, K-pop, and magic were all colliding in a new series titled M1: Monster Racing League, and that Jae Lee and June Chung were teaming up with Robert and Lily Windom of Family Time? You’d be over the moon, and thankfully, that’s exactly what’s happening in Image’s new series, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the out-of-this-world debut.

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M1: Monster Racing League tells the story of a 17-year-old diehard racing fan named Dev, who ends up moving to Japan with her father. Japan is a whole new place for Dev, and at first, she isn’t sure how she’ll cope with being taken away from everything she loves. That all changes when she discovers an underworld of street racing that is far more than it initially seems, and as you can see in our preview, this series looks absolutely out of this world, and perfectly suited for the in-development animated version from Emmy Award-winner Jeffrey M. Howard.

M1: Monster Racing League Blends Kpop, Manga, Arcane, and More Into A Sleek and Mysterious New Series

There’s already an aura of intrigue and sleekness to this world, even in the early artwork, and you can certainly see elements of some of your favorite genres and franchises in the mix. K-pop, Manga, and even shows like Arcane feel like inspirations here, and with a mix of Fast & Furious elements as well.

That said, Lee and Chung’s artwork stands on its own and offers something completely unique, and that should only continue to be the case as the series expands on its league and mythology.

“Lily and I created an exciting, mysterious universe, with complex, interesting characters that Jae and June brought to life with some of the best art I’ve ever seen in comics,” said Robert Windom. “I can’t wait for readers to take this wild ride with us!”

“I love working on M1: Monster Racing League with my dad, Jae, and June,” said Lily Windom. “Being able to tell a story about teenagers facing these larger-than-life situations means a lot to me.”

“Robert and Lily have crafted an epic saga which has inspired me to try a style I’ve always wanted to jump into but was always afraid to: manga! Or at least my attempt at it,” said Lee. “I’m having a blast drawing this and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been up to. We’re in it for the long haul. It’s the biggest commitment I’ve ever made in my entire career. The amount of issues we have planned is daunting. Please check it out.”

“M1: Monster Racing League has been a challenge,” said Chung. “I’ve had to rethink how I color. I’m using a different palette from what I’m accustomed to in order to convey the energy of youth and the fantastical creatures that live in this world. This book is going to be fun!!!” You can find the official description below.

“In M1: Monster Racing League, 17-year-old Dev loves nothing more than racing. When she and her father move to Japan, she has to adjust to a new normal away from what she’s most passionate about. But it turns out her life will be far from anything normal when she stumbles into an underground world of illegal street racing in Japan, where speed is power and bodily mutation wins championships. This high-octane sci-fi drama set in a near-future Tokyo burns neon-hot and never looks back.”

M1: Monster Racing League #1 will hit comic stores on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

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