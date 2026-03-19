The World of Lost Fantasy Ignites With Fireborn (And We Have a Wild First Look) [Exclusive]

When most people think about fantasy stories, they usually think of far-flung worlds from a different time, usually with a dragon or two thrown in for good measure. However, that’s not the case with Curt Pires’ Lost Fantasy. That series offers an alternate history where magic, myth, and monsters exist just beneath the surface of our own world and threatens to break through. Now, the world of Lost Fantasy is expanding with the new series Fireborn. Written by Pires along with singer/songwriter Franklin Jonas, Fireborn throws a slacker rich kid into the dangerous world of magic — and we have a first look.

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In Fireborn, wealthy screw up and slacker Aaron Hillburg spends his life trying to avoid just about everything in his life, including responsibility and his powerful, billionaire father. However, everything changes when a strange, floating dragon egg bonds to him and, in the process, awakens a long-buried bloodline of ancient magic. In an instant Aaron turns into a target for outlaw wizards, biker cults, and even supernatural tyrants, all willing to burn down the world to get that egg for themselves. The book, published by Image Comics, hits stores April 15th.

Fireborn Is a Wild, Video-Game Inspired Adventure that Feels Like the Evolution of ‘90s Comics

Featuring art by Patrick Mulholland, Fireborn is a wild, high-octane thrill ride that feels like what would happen if you put Invincible, How to Train Your Dragon, and Absolute Batman and put them all in a blender. It’s a wild and exciting ride, one that Jonas says he had no hesitation in signing on for.

“Comic books will always be one of my deepest passions. Before I even touched music, my first dream job was to be a comic book writer,” Jonas said. “As a young kid discovering stories like Fraction and Aja’s Hawkeye or Hickman and Pitarra’s The Manhattan Projects taught me what is possible with storytelling in a sequential art format. Last year, after finally talking in depth about my love for comics online I discovered Lost Fantasy and fell in love. There is nothing I love more than a book that creates an immersive world that creates its own distinct aesthetic and believes itself. When Curt asked if I wanted to collaborate on Fireborn and the preview backups in Lost Fantasy, there was no hesitation. Curt has been an amazing friend to collaborate with, showing me the ropes and helping me understand the backstage of the industry while we manifest our wild ideas brought to life by Patrick in such beautifully vivid ways.”

“Lost Fantasy has been one of the most special and gratifying projects for me to work on of my entire career,” Pires sad. “Not just because I love the world and creative work I’m doing on this book alongside my co-creators Luca, Mark, and Micah but because its put me in touch with so many amazing readers, retailers, and new friends. I count Franklin among those friends. Within minutes of meeting Franklin and talking with him I could feel the same deep love for comics that I have, exists inside of him too, and I knew I needed to find a way to bring him into the fold.”

Fireborn #1 goes on sale from Image Comics on April 15th. Final order cut off for the issue is March 23rd.

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