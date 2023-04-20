Mad Cave Studios Reveals Cyber-Cult Thriller Series Under The Influence (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is bringing together a talented team for their new series Under The Influence, and we've got your exclusive first look and details right here. Under The Influence features the team of writer Eliot Rahal (Hot Lunch Special, Bleed Them Dry), artist Stefano Simeone (The Last Days of Black Hammer, Star Wars), and letterer Frank Cvetkovic (The Airless Year), and the character at the center of it all is a teenager named Paul Kozac. Kozac has stumbled into creating an internet cult called The Hot Dog Party, drawing the interest of the F.B.I. and an undercover agent, and things only get more chaotic from there.

Simeone is also creating the book's covers, but there will also be a Lunar exclusive cover by artist Nicoletta Balder (Incredibles 2, Big Hero 6, Captain Marvel). You can find both covers and Under The Influence's official description below.

"A teenage sociopath, Paul Kozac, has accidentally created an internet cult called The Hot Dog Party. When a prank turns deadly, the F.B.I. sends in an undercover agent, Cara Cole, to investigate and infiltrate their ranks. Now Cara battles against real stakes, fake news, and memes in a character-driven story about power structures and the communities you build. This is a story about 'Click to follow' cultism during the age of social media."

"Cults as an idea are very fascinating to me. How they work," said Eliot Rahal. "The relationship between the cult members and cult leaders. And now it really seems that we as a species have moved into a new era of cults through the internet. Sometimes I can't help but think about where this is all going. Fortunately, Mad Cave was there to give me that opportunity."

"Overall, Under the Influence is a five-issue story about an internet cult that gets too big, inertia, and hot dogs. All power to Stefano Simeone who brings so much dynamic action to a book that has to deal with the internet and screens a lot. Also, a special shout out to editor Steenz who was fundamental in the story process. And also to Chas Pangburn who sewed it all together.," Rahal said.

(Photo: Mad Cave Studios)

"Since I read Eliot's first comics, I've wanted to work with him on something. I was sure he could cook something special," said Stefano Simeone. "I wasn't wrong, and he cooked Hot Dogs! This book is about internet and socials and cultism, and tells about the most difficult age of life – when you're too young to be an adult and too old to be a child, so you're just stuck in the middle. I'm lucky I have the chance to bring to life all those characters with their different feelings, it's a great challenge."

Under The Influence will hit comic stores on July 5th.