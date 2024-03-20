Man's Best #1 Review: A Big Adventure for Humanity's Small Friends

Any comic book reader who appreciates settling in to read new issues alongside their fondest furry companion will be hard-pressed to resist Man's Best #1 this week. The newest Boom Studios debut from writer Pornsak Pichetshote and cartoonist Jesse Lonergan follows three emotional support animals—Athos, Porthos, and Lovey—as they accompany humankind in finding a new planetary home in the far future. Described by the creators as Homeward Bound in space, the first issue absolutely delivers on that promise with three distinctive pet personalities devoted to their person but left stranded in unfamiliar circumstances.

Before the animals find themselves lost in space, readers are briefly introduced to the dystopian future they occupy. Although the issue focuses entirely on their ship and its destination, it's made clear that Earth is no longer habitable and humanity is desperately seeking a new planet. Doctor Winters is helping to guide the mission and has taken her companions on the long voyage providing both companionship and entertainment for herself and other passengers. It's unclear exactly how much the humans know about their final destination, but that only serves to emphasize the animals' limited perspective.

That lack of knowledge serves to contrast the lives of dogs and cats, typically devoted to leisure and concern for their immediate surroundings, with the destructive nature of those who care for them. There's an obvious innocence to be found in any canine (or feline) companion, but the heightened stakes of this mission serve to highlight their role as innocents.

The three animals are anthropomorphized through dialogue with childlike personalities emerging as they bumble through a puzzle in the opening sequence and argue over inconsequential elements later. Lovey is as stubborn and reactive as any Boston Terrier, whereas Porthos possesses the loyalty and affection associated with Goldens. Athos, the sole cat of the crew, is filled with more angst and holds a leadership role amongst the trio. Readers will likely be drawn to each based upon their own past pets, but the dialogue consistently translates the characteristics associated with these species and breeds into humorous and recognizable thoughts.

It's Jesse Lonergan's artwork that makes them lovable and a joy to read about, whether they're utilizing mech-suits in battle or just exploring the ship. Ears, eyes, and every other unique facial feature is utilized to broadcast big emotions, so that even when Lovey is being disagreeable it's hard not to love the prickly pooch. Although Lonergan is best known for formal experimentation in work like Hedra, they showcase a deft sense of character cartooning in presenting this trio and their supporting cast of humans. Each individual is instantly recognizable with excellent silhouettes and well-deployed features that quickly shape this world's many elements, big and small.

There are abundant opportunities for Lonergan to lean into sci-fi aesthetics and designs, including the animal's inventive technological adaptations. Each of their distinct outfits presented in the opening sequence is memorable and showcased in a holodeck-type sequence that sets the stage for the issue's finale. He deploys dense grids to hone in on details and compress a great deal of storytelling into this one issue without ever allowing it to feel overloaded. The final page appears like it is only the start of the adventure, but the premise and path ahead are well established without any excessive exposition.

Man's Best #1 is a delightful introduction to a concept bound to be irresistible to animal lovers and sci-fi fans alike. The central cast of critters arrive on the page fully formed with personalities and appearances as big as we expect from our own cats and dogs. And they emerge in a far-out future filled with engaging technology and mysterious planet formed in Jesse Lonergan's inimitable style. The introduction of this long journey to rescue their humans sets a very high bar for the series to come; expectations that Pichetshote and Lonergan have continually proven they can exceed.

Published by Boom Studios

On March 20, 2023

Written by Pornsak Pichetshote

Art by Jesse Lonergan

Colors by Jesse Lonergan

Letters by Jeff Powell

Cover by Jesse Lonergan