Marvel Reveals the 2023 X-Men Fan Vote Candidates

It's time to find out which mutants are participating in the third annual X-Men Fan Vote. Fans immediately took to the idea that they could have a hand in selecting which of their favorite mutant heroes would join the roster of Krakoa's official X-Men team. The first year saw Polaris win the popular X-Men Fan Vote, followed by Firestar the next year. This year sees six X-Men up on the ballot that opens today, Tuesday, January 31st and runs until 11:59pm EST on Friday, February 3rd. Voting will take place on marvel.com/xmenvote.

Cannonball, Dazzler, Frenzy, Jubilee, Juggernaut, and Prodigy are the six heroes up for your vote. Polaris' win in the first-ever election in 2021 saw her join Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men run. 2022 saw Firestar chosen by the fans, starring in Duggan, C.F. Villa, and Joshua Cassara's X-Men. Who will it be in Year 3? Only one vote is allowed per person, so make sure your vote counts.

Below is a description of each X-Man available to vote for in the X-Men Fan Vote:

CANNONBALL: One of the original "New Mutants," the second class of students in the Xavier School, Sam Guthrie has come a long way. His ability to transform into a human cannonball, propelling himself with great force at high speeds while making himself "nigh invulnerable" has taken him from an awkward lanky teen to a married father who is both a former X-Man and Avenger! Why not rocket him to the front lines again?

DAZZLER: Dazzler first made it to the scene as a pop star, using her secret mutant power to transform sound into light as part of her stage show. Becoming a hero and joining the X-Men never dimmed her star-power, even as she learned to use her ability to dazzle as an offensive weapon. Since then, she's been a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, a freedom fighter, mother to a time paradox, and a vampire hunter. Isn't it time for Alison Blaire to reclaim center stage?

FRENZY: Superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes and durability have made Joanna Cargill a formidable opponent to any who crosses her. From her early days opposed to the X-Men as a member of Apocalypse's Alliance of Evil, her time as one of Magneto's Acolytes, and Mister Sinister's Marauders, to her time on the side of good with the Jean Grey School, and eventually as an intergalactic ambassador with S.W.O.R.D., Frenzy has what it takes to tackle anything!

JUBILEE: Having joined the X-Men as a teenaged runaway, Jubilation Lee had been shooting explosive fireworks out of her hands into the face of evil for many years when she lost her powers in M-Day. Even so, that didn't stop her from fighting for what's right—first as a New Warrior using a power suit, and later as a vampire, going against every monstrous urge that came with that transformation. Cured of that curse and with her mutant powers returned, Jubilee deserves to reclaim her spot on the X-team!

JUGGERNAUT: The non-mutant stepbrother of Professor X, Cain Marko long ago claimed the gem of the ancient "god" Cyttorak, transforming him into the unstoppable brute known as Juggernaut. For many years he was a thorn in the X-Men's side, frequently rampaging through their lives leaving wreckage behind. More recently, however, Cain has shaken off the evil influence of his dark master, claiming the power of Juggernaut under his own terms and making amends for his past deeds.

PRODIGY: Prodigy possesses the power of psychomimetry—a form of telepathy that grants him the skills and knowledge of those in his proximity. This allows him equal mastery of any skill—mental or physical—as those around him. His ability to retain knowledge from those sources makes him an even more formidable mutant – one who is brilliant at biology, computers, martial arts, and strategic planning. David Alleyne may borrow from others, but he is one of a kind.

Marvel Insiders are also eligible to be drawn in this year's Hellfire Gala. The Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 Sweepstakes runs from February 3rd (12:00pmEST) until February 12th (11:59pmEST).

The results of the X-Men Fan Vote, along with the new X-Men team, will be revealed at the Hellfire Gala in July.