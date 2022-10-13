Marvel Brings Back a Classic Spider-Man Villain in Surprising Way

Marvel Comics has released a new preview for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #11 (legacy issue #905) and with it confirmation of the return of a classic Spider-Man villain, Ned Leeds as the Hobgoblin. A return to form that is steeped in decades of Marvel Comics lore, Ned finds himself in a peculiar place as he's not only married to Betty Brant but has a newborn officially in the house, but his life as the Hobgoblin has also apparently returned in a big way. Check out the preview of the first pages of the issue below, featuring a wild Hobgoblin image for the ages.

The fact that the Hobgoblin is coming back to the pages of Spider-Man hasn't really been a secret by Marvel as solicitations for the next four issues all feature him on the cover of the series. Hobgoblin's history (dying, resurrection, cloning, and more) is one of the wildest in Spider-Man's Rogues Gallery, but having him back and front-and-center in the new run by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr is one fans will likely be excited to see.