Marvel Comics Legend Paul Neary Dies at 74

The legendary Paul Neary, known for iconic work at both Marvel and DC, has passed away at the age of 74. Neary's friend and colleague Alan Davis shared the news in a statement that Neary passed away on February 10th after a long battle with illness, and in that same post shared a touching tribute to Neary's incredible work in the industry. Neary was one of the rare talents who could write, ink, color, letter, and edit, and throughout his career, he would help create all-time runs on books like Excalibur, Batman and The Outsiders, The Authority, Ultimates, and JLA, in addition to serving as Marvel UK Editor-in-Chief at two different times. Our thoughts are with Neary's family and friends, and you can find Davis' statement below (via @FakeGlennMiller).

Davis wrote, "Extremely sad news about Paul Neary. A mentor, colleague, and friend. Paul Neary, born in Bournemouth, England 18 December 1949, passed away on 10 February 2024 after a long illness. In a career of more than fifty years Paul earned international respect and recognition in numerous roles within the Comic book industry. Paul could write, pencil, ink, colour, letter, and edit. Skills he learned from studying the medium with an academic zeal.

Here's the statement from Alan Davis in regards Paul Neary's passing. pic.twitter.com/sxapy9XSt5 — Glenn Miller (@FakeGlennMiller) February 14, 2024

Comics were an enthusiastic hobby for Paul when he moved to Leeds University to study for a degree in Metallurgy but in his first summer break Paul traveled to New York, bluffed his way into Jim Warren's office, and secured his first professional work on Eerie magazine. Most notably the Hunter series.

When Warren publishing was liquidated Paul found work in the UK with Hammer Comics movie adaptations, the Doctor Who magazine, and ghosting Sid Jordan on the Lance McLane newspaper strip. The short diverse projects suited Paul's eclectic and experimental nature but it wasn't enough for full-time employment. Paul accepted an art/editorial role at Marvel UK where he met his partner (now wife) of over forty years, Bernie Jane. On becoming the Editor in Chief, Paul wanted to do more than repackage reprinting of US comics so set out to originate home-grown strip. Most notably reinventing Captain Britain.

Paul had a passion for Sci-fi based comics like Mystery in Space and the more eclectic art published in European magazines and albums. This was evident in Paul's own creations Madman, Tales from the Rim and Wildweed.

Paul transitioned from penciling to inking on Batman and the Outsiders, Detective, and Excalibur, then was invited to return to Marvel UK as Art Director where he helmed the creation and evolution of such titles as Dark Angel, Motor Mouth, Dark Guard, Deaths Head, Knights of Pendragon and The Clandestine. While the list of titles is impressive, Paul's greatest achievement was the environment he established to help new creators learn and develop skills that would propel them onto success in the US Comic market after Marvel UK fell victim to industry decline. Paul resumed inking and finishing on such titles at The Authority, Ultimates, and JLA where his outstanding work was acknowledged and awarded. Then sadly, illness struck.

Those lucky enough to have known Paul will remember him as an intensely private man who had no interest in fame or public acclaim. Paul loved the creative process and fostering that creativity in others. Always professional, enthusiastic and polite but just below the surface Paul's anarchic sense of humor was poised to mock the mighty and expose the injustices of life. The greatest injustice being he went too soon. Condolences, thoughts and prayers to Bernie."