Marvel Celebrates Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary With Variant Covers
Marvel Comics is celebrating 20 years of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones with a series of variant covers commemorating the anniversary across issues of Marvel's Star Wars comics. Fan-favorite characters and memorable moments from the middle chapter of the prequel trilogy — among them Obi-Wan Kenobi, the bounty hunter Jango Fett, and the lightsaber duel between Count Dooku and Jedi Master Yoda — will be highlighted in December 2022 and January 2023. StarWars.com has revealed the variant covers by Doctor Aphra cover artist Caspar Wijngaard, which you can see in the gallery below.
Wijngaard's Attack of the Clones variant series will cover December issues Yoda #2, Bounty Hunters #29, Doctor Aphra #27, Han Solo & Chewbacca #8, and January's Star Wars #30.
"Our Marvel Star Wars comics couldn't let the year pass without celebrating the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones," said Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain. "Caspar Wijngaard, who's probably best known to our readers for his Doctor Aphra covers, has delivered five stunning variants that focus on some of the most iconic scenes and characters from the film. Casper's linework and color palette are just gorgeous. He really captures the essence and attitude of each scene. Plus, the anniversary gives us another reason to feature Christopher Lee's Count Dooku on a cover!"
See the variants and official solicits below:
Star Wars: Yoda #2
STAR WARS: YODA #2
CAVAN SCOTT (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL
Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
HAS YODA TURNED HIS BACK ON THE GALAXY?
Why has the legendary Jedi Master abandoned his usual place on Coruscant to settle on a backwater world on the Galactic frontier?
What lesson does he hope to teach?
And who will come to his aid when disaster strikes?
32 PGS./Rated T ...$3.99
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29
STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #29
ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)
Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
MISSION TO BESTINE IV!
BOSSK VS. TANKA!
Forced to take on a job for Crimson Dawn, the bounty hunters take on the Empire!
Valance has a mission of his own, one that will put everyone he cares about in danger!
What is the dark secret that threatens them all?
32 PGS./Rated T ...$3.99
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #27
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #27
ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)
Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
AN UNEASY ALLIANCE!
DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA has struck a bargain for power!
Will she be able to pay the terrible cost?
Or does the crafty doctor have one last trick up her sleeve?
32 PGS./Rated T ...$3.99
Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8
STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #8
MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY
Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
"YOU HURT CHEWIE, YOU'RE GONNA DEAL WITH ME!"
Chewbacca, Greedo and [REDACTED] have a chance to get their hands on Jabba's urn.
Only problem is, it's now in the clutches of [REDACTED]...
How will Chewbacca pull off the greatest heist in the galaxy?
32 PGS./Rated T ...$3.99