Marvel Celebrates Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary With Variant Covers

Marvel Comics is celebrating 20 years of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones with a series of variant covers commemorating the anniversary across issues of Marvel's Star Wars comics. Fan-favorite characters and memorable moments from the middle chapter of the prequel trilogy — among them Obi-Wan Kenobi, the bounty hunter Jango Fett, and the lightsaber duel between Count Dooku and Jedi Master Yoda — will be highlighted in December 2022 and January 2023. StarWars.com has revealed the variant covers by Doctor Aphra cover artist Caspar Wijngaard, which you can see in the gallery below.

Wijngaard's Attack of the Clones variant series will cover December issues Yoda #2, Bounty Hunters #29, Doctor Aphra #27, Han Solo & Chewbacca #8, and January's Star Wars #30.

"Our Marvel Star Wars comics couldn't let the year pass without celebrating the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones," said Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain. "Caspar Wijngaard, who's probably best known to our readers for his Doctor Aphra covers, has delivered five stunning variants that focus on some of the most iconic scenes and characters from the film. Casper's linework and color palette are just gorgeous. He really captures the essence and attitude of each scene. Plus, the anniversary gives us another reason to feature Christopher Lee's Count Dooku on a cover!"

See the variants and official solicits below: