Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan and Anakin's Secret Clone Wars Mission

As the Clone Wars rage on, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker set out together on a top-secret mission in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4. During the Jedi's final days in his hermit's hut in the remote deserts of Tatooine, the elder Obi-Wan reflects on records key moments of his life: His time as a youngling and an adventure with Gehren Rand (in Obi-Wan #1). A distress call bringing the Jedi padawan to the dark side of the moon with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (in Obi-Wan #2). The Battle of Abrion Bridge during the era of the Clone Wars (in Obi-Wan #3).

And in Obi-Wan #4, on sale August 31, Kenobi again flashes back to the time of the Clone Wars. Under orders from the Republic, Admiral Yularen recruits the two trusted Jedi for a clandestine mission involving the disappearance of Obi-Wan's old friend, Commander Mekedrex, feared to have gone rogue.

Marvel Comics describes the issue: "As the sandstorm overtakes his home, Obi-Wan has more time to reflect in — and on — the darkness. He looks back on a time when he and Anakin Skywalker were pulled off the front lines of the Clone Wars to confront a lost soul from Kenobi's wartime past. Can the two Jedi bring a man back from the heart of darkness to which he has fallen?"

"We explore some intense moments of the Clone Wars that are new. I was always fascinated with that period ever since Leia mentions it offhandedly in her recording [in A New Hope]," Marvel's Obi-Wan writer Christopher Cantwell told Fantha Tracks. "To me, it had to be formative for him, considering how vast the conflict was, and how intense. It's been explored really well already in newer work, but it was very interesting to tell stories from that era. He's also about my age in those stories, so I probably ended up bringing some of my own perspective into him in those issues—those times when you realize things are not as simple as they seemed when you were younger and are instead infinitely more complex."

Below, read a preview of Obi-Wan #4, written by Cantwell and illustrated by Madibek Mesabekov, with a cover by Phil Noto. The penultimate issue of Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan hits stands August 31.