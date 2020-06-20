Marvel Announces New Empyre: Fallout One-Shot Starring the Fantastic Four

✖

Marvel Comics has announced Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1, a one-shot starring Marvel's First Family in the wake of the cosmic conflict pitting the Avengers and the Fantastic Four against the united Kree and Skrull empire. Penned by Empyre co-writer Dan Slott (The Amazing Spider-Man) and illustrated by Sean Izaakse (Fantastic Four) with cover art by R.B. Silva (Powers of X), September's Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1 brings turning points and new dangers to the entire Marvel Universe as the fate of all future Kree-Skrull wars is placed in the hands of Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.

The "Earth-shattering" blockbuster saga, unfolding in the pages of Slott and Al Ewing's Empyre starting July 15, promises to change both the family of cosmic adventurers and Earth's mightiest heroes. In a house ad teasing the crossover event, Slott teased, "I am not afraid to take Marvel's First Family places and... do things to them that cannot be undone. Yeah. Be afraid. Trust me, you do not want to miss this one!"

Adds Ewing, "Some of the twists and turns we've got waiting for readers will be genuinely shocking." The event's fallout unfolds in Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1, releasing September 2020.

The event, which grows out of a number of key Marvel Comics stories including the original Kree-Skrull War and the origin of the Young Avengers, promises shocks and surprises as the warring alien races unite under Kree/Skrull hybrid and founding Young Avenger Hulkling — their new emperor.

"Dan had the major idea that formed the basis of the thing, which was bringing back the [REDACTED] to [REDACTED] because [REDACTED]," a tight-lipped Ewing told Comic Book Resources. "I think he also suggested bringing back [REDACTED], which is great because I realized [REDACTED] is actually [REDACTED]'s [REDACTED], so there's that whole layer of [REDACTED] drama going on there. But as I remember it was Joe Quesada at the retreat who said we should [ENORMOUS, PARAGRAPH-SIZE REDACTED]."

INCOMING #1 planted the seeds for the earth-shattering event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers witnessed the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up for 2020 in EMPYRE but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe! Don’t miss this Marvel tale for the ages by masterminds Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by the incomparable Valerio Schiti. Brace yourself for the event that Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski describes as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!

Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1 releases alongside companion one-shot Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1 in September.

