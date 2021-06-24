Marvel Introducing The Winter Hulk In Avengers

✖

Now that Heroes Reborn is in the books (along with Heroes Return), things are not going to get any less chaotic for the Avengers, as World War She-Hulk comes into view. The next chapter in Jason Aaron's Avengers run will have the Winter Guard attempting to capture She-Hulk from Avengers headquarters, and not only do they succeed, but they manage to transform Jennifer Walters into something new courtesy of their fabled Red Room. As you can see in the image below (from Marvel Previews), Jennifer is now the Winter Hulk, and she's got a completely new look to go with her new title.

The Winter Hulk ditches the purple and trades it in for an all-white costume with touches of silver, including two rings around her shoulders. She's now got blonde hair as well, though the starkest difference is of course her red skin, though it does fit in with the whole Red Room vibe. You can check out the tease and a small description of her transformation below.

(Photo: Marvel)

"After being taken prisoner by the Russian Winter Guard and sent to the notorious assassin-training academy known as the Red Room, She-Hulk has been transformed into something terrifying. And now the Winter Hulk has been unleashed upon the world. And the only one who can stop her...is Gorilla-Man?"

Poor Gorilla-Man, always getting the most difficult jobs.

World War She-Hulk isn't just a tale of a rampaging Hulk but is more of a "global espionage adventure" according to Aaron.

“When the Russian Winter Guard invade Avengers Mountain to arrest She-Hulk, it sets off a global espionage adventure that takes us from the notorious assassin training academy of the Red Room to an undersea kingdom on the verge of violent revolution,” says writer Jason Aaron. “Along the way, traitors will fall, regimes will crumble and the dark evolution of Jennifer Walters will reach its bloody red crescendo, all as we build toward the epic events of AVENGERS #50.”

It will be interesting to see how this will be rolled into the upcoming issue #50 with all of the other threads Aaron has planted and teased throughout the series. Echo as the Phoenix, the army of Mephistos, the dismantling of the Squadron Supreme, and the Avengers B.C. are all parts of a much bigger hole, and it should be interesting seeing them all collide when issue #50 comes around.

What do you think of The Winter Hulk? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!