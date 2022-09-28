Jeff the Landshark Teams Up with Marvel Heroes in New Variant Covers

One of Marvel's newest fan-favorites is about to get the spotlight in an awesome way. Next month, Marvel will be publishing a trio of variant covers featuring Jeff the Landshark, the pint-sized sidekick who made his first appearance in 2019's West Coast Avengers #7. Beginning in October, fans can pick up Jeff-themed variant covers for Captain Marvel #42, Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6, and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4. The Captain Marvel and Captain America covers will be done by Gurihiru, who has been serving as the artist on Jeff's It's Jeff! Marvel Unlimited-exclusive series, with the Shang-Chi cover done by Marvel Meow artist Nao Fuji. The Captain Marvel #42 variant cover will be on sale on Wednesday, October 12th, with Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6 and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 variant covers arriving on Wednesday, October 19th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Originally created by Kelly Thompson and Daniele Di Nicuolo in West Coast Avengers, Jeff was a land shark adopted by Gwenpool, who essentially became the surrogate mascot of the titular team. He later appeared in Thompson and Chris Bachalo's Deadpool run, and even got his own symbiote.

"With Jeff, nobody needed him," Thompson wrote of the character in her Substack newsletter. "He wasn't needed for a story. He was just something that happened. But I think that makes his creation even more pure somehow? And it certainly makes his ascension even more impressive. He had no epic stories or books or plans…but people just loved him."

"The landsharks were just supposed to be a one-off thing for that first story, a fun thing to fight," Thompson continued. "But in Caselli's beautiful pages I noticed this very concerned landshark in the background. This guy was CONCERNED. Very very concerned. Like, this guy did NOT want to be here. And I couldn't stop thinking about him."

Captain Marvel #42 will be on sale wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 12th, while Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6 and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 will be on sale wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 19th.