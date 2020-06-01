Deadpool Marvel Legends Strong Guy BAF Wave Includes a Jeff the Baby Land Shark Figure

It's Marvel Monday for June 2020, and Hasbro's announcement this time around is the third wave of Marvel Legends 6-inch Deadpool figures. The collection includes Pirate Deadpool, Warpath, Blue Deadpool, Shiklah (with Jeff the Baby Land Shark), Sunspot, Maverick, and Black Tom Cassidy that come together to form an X-Factor Strong Guy Build-A-Figure.

Most of the figures in this wave were previously revealed, with Pirate Deadpool and Shiklah being the exceptions. The inclusion of Jeff the Baby Land Shark is also a surprise. If you're unfamiliar, Jeff the Baby Land Shark was the product of a supervillain experiment and became the beloved pet of Gwenpool in West Coast Avengers #7.

Pre-orders for the all of the figures in the Deadpool Marvel Legends Wave lineup are live individually ($20.99) and as part of a case ($167.99) via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for October. Beyond that, you'll find a closer look at all of the figures in the gallery.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.