Deadpool's Jeff The Shark Gets a Symbiote

King in Black has taken over the Marvel Universe, with Knull's presence being felt in just about every nook and cranny of it. That includes Monster Island, which is currently being led by Deadpool, and despite what you might expect he's actually doing a pretty good job at the whole thing. He's thrown for a little bit of a loop though in Deadpool #10, a battle with Knull's forces infects his best buddy in the whole wide world Jeff The Shark, giving the typically adorable shark his own symbiote and lethal attitude.

As you can see in the image below, Wade assures Jeff they will get him help, but Jeff is completely consumed by the symbiote and Knull's control and bites Deadpool as a result. That, unfortunately, means that to keep from being taken over himself, Wade has to cut off his hand to keep the symbiote from spreading, which he manages to do.

(Photo: Marvel)

The good news is that they are able to isolate Jeff until they can get him some help, and once Wade and company take care of one of Knull's dragons they go about returning Jeff to his adorable form.

That means being the biggest speaker they can find and setting Jeff in front of it, since immense sound waves can disrupt symbiotes. They blast the music and manage to free Jeff from Knull's control, and thankfully the little guy is back to his adorable self by issue's end.

(Photo: Marvel)

We can all now breathe a sigh of relief, as it was sad to see the little guy so mindless and vicious. I mean, Jeff will shell out some pain now and again, but he's still precious while doing it, and the symbiote look is not one we want to see on the coolest shark ever.

Deadpool #10 is written by Kelly Thompson, drawn by Gerardo Sandoval, colored by Chris Sotomayor, inked by Victor Nava and Sandoval, and lettered by VC's Joe Sabino. You can check out the official description below.

"KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS! An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL. An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool. Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…)"

Deadpool #10 is in comic stores now, and let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!